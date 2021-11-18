Helen Mirren is Golda Meir in the first official photo of the biopic

The shooting of the film directed by Guy Nattiv of Golda, biopic about Golda Meir, the first woman to be named prime minister in Israel and a leading figure in world politics in the 1970s. It will be interpreted Helen Mirren that we see in the first official photo taken on the set.

The French actress is also part of Golda’s cast Camille Cottin, known to fans of Netflix series for her performance in Call My Agent. Filming will go on for six weeks and after London it will continue and end in Israel.

Written by Nicholas Martin (Florence Foster Jenkins), Golda is a political thriller that traces the dramatic events of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, during which Meir was forced to make difficult and controversial decisions that would decide the fate of millions of people.

Helen Mirren stated that “Golda Meir was a woman of exceptional and resolute power. Being able to interpret her in her most difficult moment of her extraordinary life is a great challenge. I just hope to do it justice“.

Director Nattiv is very happy to have the British Academy Award-winning actress for such a delicate role.

“I have always been an admirer of his. Helen fit in the role perfectly thanks to her incredible talent, her intelligence, depth and sentiment, giving justice to the richness and complexity of this incredible woman ”.

Camille Cottin will play the role of Lou Kaddar, Golda Meir’s personal assistant who has been by her side throughout the conflict. The French actress has recently appeared alongside Matt Damon The Stillwater Girl and soon we will see it in House of Gucci.

Rami Heuberger (Schlinder’s List) will be Defense Minister Moshe Dayan and Lior Ashkenzi as Cabinet Chief David Elazar. Golda’s cast is completed by Ellie Piercy (Black Mirror, The Dig), Ed Stoppard (Judy, Youth), Rotem Keinan, Dvir Benedek, Dominic Mafham, Ben Caplan, Kit Rakusen. Emma Davies.

Ntiv won an Oscar for his short film Skin, which later became a film starring Jamie Bell.

Golda it has already been acquired for Italian distribution by Leone Group.