Helen Mirren overshadows Sharon Stone at 76

The Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe winner, actress Helen Mirren, has become a fashion icon thanks to her participation in the show that celebrates the tenth anniversary of the launch of High Fashion of the Dolce & Gabbana brand .

At 76 years old, the actress of ‘The Queen’ overshadowed the vast majority of those attending the parade, among which some celebrities such as Sharon Stone (64 years old), Drew Barrymore (47 years old) and Mariah Carey (53 years old) , for its great beauty and its impeccable appearance. The firm of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana organized an opulent celebration in the ‘Piazza Duomo’ in Syracuse, Sicily. In that idyllic city off the coast of the Mediterranean, Helen Mirren dazzled all attendees with an imposing multicolored striped dress with a metallic finish, courtesy of the Italian firm. One of the standout elements of this dress was its commanding train and puff sleeves that added an extra touch of glamor to the dress.

The actress complemented her look with earrings and a simple but very flattering hairstyle that highlighted her luminous and well-groomed skin. Helen opted to slick her short platinum gray hair back behind her, holding it in a low, polished-finished, center-parted ponytail. For her makeup, the actress chose a very natural look for her skin and eyes and a terracotta tone for her lips. Without a doubt, the styling of this dress perfectly recalls the striking and extravagant aesthetics of the 80s.





Through her social networks, the actress published a series of photos of the event she attended with her husband Taylor Hackford. “An unforgettable evening in Siracusa, Sicily for the new @dolcegabbana Alta Moda Collection. A truly magical event, ”the actress wrote in her publication, where a photograph of her with the firm’s designers stands out. After witnessing the imposing parade, where Leni Klum, the daughter of top model Heidi Klum, paraded, the English actress enjoyed another evening of the brand, but this time at the Alta Sartoria Show, held in Marzamemi, Sicily. For this gala, Helen Mirren opted for a canary yellow draped dress that perfectly highlighted her slender figure. The dress also features long sleeves with see-through details and an impressive print on the chest area. As accessories, the actress chose a small gold handbag and a jeweled headband in the same shades as the dress, thus highlighting her beauty and power on the red carpet.

Although Sharon Stone’s stunning patterned pantsuit and commanding train was one of the show’s best looks, celebrity Helen Mirren never disappoints, as she is always one of the best dressed at any event or red carpet. . However, after posing in these stunning dresses, it is very difficult for anyone to take away the title of the best Sicilian High Fashion look.