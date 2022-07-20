Helen Mirren Returns to Fast & Furious in New Fast X Filming Photos

The end of the Fast & Furious saga is in sight. After the release of Fast & Furious 9, the main story will come to an end with a two-part movie.

Throughout its extensive run of more than two decades, Fast & Furious has had a huge cast of stars who have known Dom and company: some stayed, others, we will not see them again in the franchise by choice.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

Fast X, the penultimate film in the saga, has been in production for several weeks, and has already run into some complications with the departure of justin lin. Director of transporter and The Incredible Hulk, louis leterrierpicked up the baton to direct the film.

Among the extensive cast of stars returning or landing for the first time in the adventures of the “Family” of Dominic Toretto, Helen Mirren was in the field of rumors that generated doubts.

However, new photos from the film’s shoot, shared via Digital Spy, confirm that the inimitable actress will be back in her role as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw.

The photos show Mirren and Vin Diesel at Castel Sant’Angelo, in Rome, sharing a scene that appears to be quite tender. Queenie is a resource that Dom has always had in mind since his debut in Fast & Furious 8, in 2017.

In addition to Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren, Fast & Furious 10 will feature Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and Sung Kang.

Also joining the cast Daniela Melchior, Jason Momoa and Brie Larsonin addition to Rita Morenowho will play the grandmother of Dominic Toretto.

After the departure of Justin Lin, which shook the hornet’s nest quite a bit, no more notable incidents have been known in the filming of Fast & Furious 10. It seems that everyone tries to contribute to an atmosphere of good vibes in the production.

The tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise has its release date set for May 19, 2023.