Helen Mirren shares her secrets for a happy life

Award-winning British actress Helen Mirren has been in the spotlight for three decades, and at the age of 76 she doesn’t seem to want to slow down. From cinema to theater, up to the L’Oreal Paris catwalk in Paris (a brand of which he is an ambassador), where he met British Vogue editor Hannah Coates. He talked to her about self-confidence, about dancing with Vin Diesel, and about the fact that she always prepares her clothes the night before …

Show off at L’Oréal Paris

I’ve done a lot of theater in my life, so the idea of ​​walking in a show is in my DNA. But what I love about fashion shows is that – unlike theater where everything has been rehearsed before and everyone knows what to do (hopefully!) – they are absolute chaos! I love the technical and organizational part of a fashion show, it’s so fun to watch. And all professional models are so sweet. They are relaxed because chaos is routine for them. In the meantime, I look at everything with awe and awe. Somehow, miraculously, there is a moment when everyone lines up, the models walk the runway one after the other, everything seems to work perfectly, and everyone knows what to do. I can never understand how this can happen! But it’s really fun.

Helen Mirren at the L’Oréal Paris show during Paris Fashion Week Pascal Le segretain

The approach to make-up

I like to mix makeup and always do something different. I make up based on how I feel. I usually use what I have on hand, open the makeup drawer and take the first thing I find, it can be a silver eyeliner or a faded black one. I love cosmetics – the feel, the smell, as well as the bottles. Besides, I like to break my own rules. I always tell makeup artists that my face is their canvas and to do what they want, so you always find new ideas and new ways to look at yourself. We are all prisoners of our patterns in the way we do our eyes, lips or hair, so it’s good to shake things up.

The secret of a life well lived

As good as it was to dance with Vin Diesel in the rain in St. Mark’s Square – wasn’t it a dream? – this is not the secret of a life well lived. rather, we must learn not to be paralyzed by our own insecurities and not to be too polite, not to apologize unnecessarily in life. I mean, I hope to be a polite person, I hate rudeness, but that’s not what I mean. More than anything, we should be open to the opportunities, to the ideas of others. We should, from time to time, look at the world through the eyes of a child or a foreigner. Imagine seeing your reality, your environment for the first time and trying to experience its magic – because there is magic everywhere. You just need to be able to see with new eyes.

Prepare for an event

Usually, if I have to go to some ceremony, if I’m traveling or have an interview to do, I prepare my clothes the night before. The tights, the shoes, the sweater, the underwear – everything has to be ready. Because if I panic in the morning, and often I am because I’m late, I don’t have to worry about what to wear. This is the one little thing I always do.

When I started to feel more confident and comfortable