Helen Mirren’s rock and ageless make-up enchants Paris

The Paris Fashion Week underway in the French capital found its rock queen on the catwalk of the fashion show-event Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris, where is it Helen Mirren, 76, donated one of the most beautiful beauty looks seen during French fashion week: a eye makeup extra dark with two thick black lines airbrushed in the lower eyelid, under the lower rim of the eye, and faded in comma up to the temples; a graphic “reverse” cat eye of punk-rock inspiration.

Photo GettyImages

To enhance the make-up of the eyes, a natural pink make-up on the lips and white hair gathered in a high and disheveled chignon, which together with the masculine suit and the vertiginous heels completed her look as a rock-chic queen, a nice change from 2019 fashion show where the diva ran on the catwalk barefoot. It is no accident that makes Helen Mirren aPerennials icon, women who do not define themselves on the basis of age, going beyond any concept linked to generations, was also her enterprising way of using make-up, free from any preconceptions based on age. ‘Just have fun’, seems to be her motto: “When we did her make-up for a red carpet in Venice, she was the one who finally asked us for a selfie!”, Make-up artist Simone Belli told us.

Helen Mirren and Bebe Vio (Photo Courtesy L’Oréal Paris)

Loading... Advertisements Bebe Vio with Helen Mirren in the backstage (Instagram photo @bebe_vio)

A look and a spirit perfectly in line with the L’Oréal fashion show, an event open to the public designed to celebrate female empowerment, emancipation and diversity, in support of all women. Alongside the British actress, other ambassadors and ambassadors of the brand’s values ​​attended the show including Katherine Langford, Camila Cabello, Gemma Chan, Yseult, Nidhi Sunil, Aja Naomi King, Camille Razat, Jaha Dukureh, Liya Kebede, Cindy Bruna, Soo Joo Park, Luma Grothe, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Marie Brochet and the Italian Bebe Vio.

Helen Mirren and Bebe Vio (Photo Courtesy L’Oréal Paris)