Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp and charges Amber Heard: “He wanted to take advantage of MeToo”

Helena Bonham Carter Y Johnny Depp they have shared filming on so many occasions that it is possible to assume that they know each other well. The first has two children with Tim Burton and the second has been, for many years and many movies, the director’s fetish actor. In an interview granted to The TimesBonham was dispatched at ease against Amber HeardDepp’s ex-partner and who starred in a high-profile trial against the actor: “My opinion is that she got on the bandwagon #MeeToo. People do it because she’s the trend and to be the poster girl,” Bonham said.

The eccentric actress, who enjoys going out in her pajamas, for example, does not deny the Depp excesses, but it does bury the culture of cancellation: “Do you cancel a genius for his sexual practices?” he asks during the interview. Regarding Depp, his co-star in so many films believes that he has recovered his image and is “completely vindicated.”

And it is that Helena Bonham Carter rows against the current and her analysis of the cancel culture He proves it: “There would be millions of people to write off if we looked closely at his personal life. You can’t ban people. I hate cancel culture. She’s gotten pretty hysterical. There is a kind of witch hunt and lack of understanding.

On the “harassment” of JK Rowling

In the same interview, and hovering over the same topic of cancellation, Helen Bonham Carter also had words of defense for the writer of Harry Potterin whose film adaptation she played the evil Bellatrix Lestrange. JK Rowling She was the target of all criticism when she decided to raise her voice to give her opinion on gender ideology. His opinion, which disagrees on some points with the majority current on gender identity, cost him a boycott.

On the boycott of the writer, Bonham also clearly thinks: «It is horrendous, a lot of nonsense. I think she’s been harassed“, said. For the actress, she has taken personal judgments to the “extreme” and, on many occasions, prevents people from expressing her opinions: “Everyone carries their own traumas and forms their opinions based on from them. You have to respect where people come from and their pain. Not everyone has to agree on everything. That would be crazy and boring,” she says of Rowling.

Asked about what you think of the distance between the leading trio of Harry Potter –Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson Y rupert grint– and the writer of the saga that catapulted them to world fame. And she doesn’t quite agree on how she they have turned their backs out of fear that the boycott or cancellation would come back to them: “Personally, I think they should let her have her say and that they are very conscious of protecting their own fan base and their generation.”

Although they did not manage to separate her from her projects, as has happened with other celebrities who decided to comment on issues of social significance, at the premiere of the latest film in the Fantastic Beasts saga, Rowling entered the venue among the first with hardly any media attention. In the documentary of the reunion of the cast of Harry Potter, Rwoling participated as a testimonial and her presence was not part of any promotion.