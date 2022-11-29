Helena Bonham-Carter defends Johnny Depp and JK Rowling

The interpreter of Bellatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter criticizes Amber Heard, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe.

Helena Bonham Carter made several films with Johnny Depp : Sweeney Todd, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride and Alice in Wonderland, all directed by his companion at the time, Tim Burton. Interviewed by the Timesshe takes his defense in the legal case which opposes him to his ex-wife, Amber Heard. She accused him of being an abusive husband, which led to a highly publicized trial. Following this complaint, the actor lost his role as the big villain of the saga Fantastic Beastsproduced by Warner Bros, as well as that of Jack Sparrow in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, from Disney. And according to his former playing partner, this boycott by Hollywood was absolutely not justified.

“He was completely clearedshe considers. I believe he is fine now. Really good.” In detail, Heard had to pay 10 million dollars in compensation at the end of the trial, but Depp was also ordered to give him 2 million again. And they both appealed that decision. According to Bonham-Carter, however, it is Johnny Depp who is the victim in this case: “It was she who plunged into this phenomenon of #MeToo and who took a backlash. That’s the problem with this kind of thing: people jump on the train, because it’s trendy, and they dream of becoming the banner of this movement.”

During the same interview, Helena Bonham-Carter defends another personality who marked her career: JK Rowling. The author of Harry Potter disappointed some of his fans by writing transphobic thoughts several times on his social networks, resulting in particular open reviews of leading actors in the saga : Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Eddie Redmayne (Norbert Dragonneau) or even Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein). The interpreter of Bellatrix Lestrange explains: “It’s awful, it’s a load of bullshit. I believe she’s been harassed. It’s come to such extremes, people’s judgment. She’s entitled to her opinion, especially if she suffered abuse herself. Everyone carries their own traumas, and everyone bases their opinions on those traumas. We have to respect where they come from and their pain. We don’t have to agree about everything – that would be crazy and boring.” She didn’t say anything aggressively, she just spoke from her experience. (about the actors who denounced these same remarks) They should have let her speak her mind. Personally, that’s what I would have done, but I think they are aware that it’s a way of protecting their fans and their generation. It’s hard. The thing about fame is that there’s a label that goes with it. I don’t agree with talking about other famous people.”

Recently, another leading actor in the saga came to Rowling’s defense: Ralph Fiennes, the interpreter of Voldemort. But the author receives criticism above all for her multiple transphobic remarks. She still remains associated with Warner Bros to develop her film saga.

