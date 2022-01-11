Helicopters and 100,000 soldiers on the border: is Moscow preparing to invade Ukraine?

Russia assures: “We have no intention of attacking Ukraine”. So why does Moscow continue to amass troops on the border? The intelligence of the United States and NATO allies are asking this in the face of the huge deployment of forces at the borders between the two countries.

There are about 100 thousand soldiers, but according to sources cited by the New York Times, the Kremlin has also started to deploy military helicopters.

A move that increases tension, as confirmed by the words of the secretary of the Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg: “The increase of Russian forces on the borders of Ukraine, including heavy vehicles, continues. But we reiterate to Russia that, if it chooses the path of the confrontation, there will be high political and economic costs “.

The government of Kiev is very concerned about the movements of men and vehicles on the border. For this reason, President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for the convening of a new summit with France, Germany and Russia to resolve the crisis. “It is time to substantially agree on the end of the conflict and we are ready to take the necessary decisions during a new summit of the leaders of the four countries,” said Zelensky, who remains in constant contact with diplomats in Brussels.

For its part, as mentioned, Moscow continues to minimize: “We explained to our colleagues that we have no plans or intentions to organize an aggression against Ukraine, that there can be no such plans and that all measures to increase the combat readiness of the troops are carried out on our national territory “, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Serghiei Ryabkov, also stating that” there is no reason to fear any escalation scenario “.

