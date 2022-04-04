Helidosa aircraft manufacturer company issues operational statement to pilots to avoid air accidents

The manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace of the HI1050 aircraft of the Helidosa Aviation Group company, which crashed at the Las Américas International Airport (AILA), issued an operational statement to the pilots with the purpose of preventing an air accident of this magnitude from happening again. to happen.

In the letter, Gulfstream Aerospace, reminded pilots of the importance of performing a full functional check of spoilers on the ground, as detailed in the Aircraft Flight Manual (AFM) or Operations Manual (OM).

“For those aircraft that do not have a flight control synoptic page, crews should visually confirm the position of the spoiler panel using the side window mirrors or use a spotter in the cockpit window or on the ground when feasible. ”, indicated the company in the letter.

“Investigate before flight if the system responds differently than described in the functional check procedure, or if abnormal feel characteristics are experienced in the follow-on flight control check,” added the manufacturer of the crashed plane via lor Izzard, who is serving as field support.

He also stressed the importance of performing all prescribed procedures related to the removal and installation of the ground spoiler actuator.

“Add markings (tape or tag) to the combined Actuator (P1) and Ground Deflector Signal (GS) hydraulic connections before disconnecting them from the Ground Deflector Actuator, this will ensure they are installed in the correct ports on the ground deflector. actuator during reinstallation,” Izzard noted.

“Failure to reconnect the hydraulic lines to the proper actuator ports may result in improper operation of the ground spoilers, including asymmetric deployment and operation during flight, which could lead to loss of control.” he added.

About the final report

The Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA) announced this Monday that they will issue their final report on the fatal accident of the Helidosa Aviation Group company aircraft, which occurred in mid-December of last year.

Likewise, the aforementioned entity stated that the results of the investigation will have more details than the preliminary report issued in January of this year.

“In the final report, which is expected in the coming months, more details on the maintenance activity will be included,” read part of the CIAA statement, explaining that as the investigation is ongoing they cannot publish specific information on the procedures and methods used by the operator before the incident.

The preliminary report

The preliminary CIAA report hypothesized that a failure in the ‘spoilers’ of the right wing of the plane could be the reason why the aircraft crashed at the Las Americas International Airport (AILA).

“If we know for sure that the spoilers on the right wing, that spoiler is deployed, and if we see the left wing the spoilers are retracted, then that is part of the hypothesis that we are handling for the process. of investigation, and when we have the analyzes we could affirm if the accident was due to that failure or if it was some other cause”, said at that time the director of the CIAA, Enmanuel Souffront.

The accident

The Puerto Rican producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as “Flow la Movie”; pilots Luis Alberto Eljuri and Víctor Emilio Herrera; Veronica Estrella, stewardess.

The wife and son of Flow la Movie, Debbie Von Jiménez and Jayden Hernández, also died in the event; Kellyan Hernández Pena, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez and Jassiel Yabdiel Silva.

Below is the full letter from the manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace of the HI1050 aircraft of the Helidosa Aviation Group company:

Through a statement, the company, owned by the former Minister of Public Works and Communications Gonzalo Castillo, regretted the fact and guaranteed that its operations are safe.