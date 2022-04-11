Heliot Ramos shines in his Major League debut

San Francisco. Heliot Ramos had two hits and scored a run in his major league debut, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Sunday.

Mauricio Dubón added an RBI double for the Giants, who scored the decisive run in the third inning on a throwing error by Miami pitcher Trevor Rogers.

Jorge Soler had three hits and a walk for the Marlins. Joey Wendle had two singles and scored two runs.

Ramos, the 19th pick in the 2017 draft, was called up from Triple-A Sacramento before the game and received a standing ovation as he approached the plate in the second inning. Ramos quickly singled and scored on Dubón’s double. Ramos singled again in the fourth and struck out in the sixth.

Leading 2-1, the Giants got help from the Miami defense when Rogers caught Austin Slater’s comeback and his throw took first baseman Garrett Cooper out of the bag. After Darin Ruf doubled and Brandon Crawford struck out, Wilmer Flores hit a sacrifice fly to score Slater.

Jarlín García (1-0) retired all six batters he faced. Dominic Leone pitched the ninth for his first save.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in Miami’s first run with a sacrifice fly. The Marlins scored again in the fourth when Cooper was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Rogers (0-1), second in voting for the NL Rookie of the Year award last season, allowed three runs on six hits in five innings.

Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani, who made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2014, allowed eight hits and two runs in 3 2/3 innings.