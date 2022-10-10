Hell and glory of Robbie Williams, the “hooligan’ nonetheless” who was the man with the most number one records in England | icon

“Robbie is leaving Take That!” For some, that was the tragic news they will remember from the summer of 1995. boy band most popular British actress of all time was at the peak of her career. They were, in fact, the UK’s biggest-selling band at the time, thanks largely to their single Back For Good, number one in 31 countries. Although he did not fulfill the function of leader, reserved for Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams (Staffordshire, 48 years old) had the charisma and personality, he was the youngest member of the group and also the most unruly, with uncontrollable behavior due to his addiction to alcohol and the cocaine And in the iron discipline of a boy bandsuch strong individualities could not be allowed.

It is said that the manager He decided to expel him as a result of some photos in which Williams appeared at a party with the components of Oasis. The story may well point to a willingness on the part of the musician to follow his own path. A year later, he released his first single solo: a version of Freedom, by George Michael, loaded with symbolism and also risk. Who makes his debut with his vision of a foreign success and, moreover, recent? 26 years later, Robbie Williams holds many records (among them, being the solo artist with the most number one albums in his country) but, at that time, nobody gave a penny for his career. He was the first member to come out of a boy band to compete with it, and surpass it, paving the way for what Justin Timberlake (N’Sync) and Harry Styles (One Direction) would later do.

Portrait of a very young Robbie Williams at the beginning of the band Take That. Michel Linssen (Redferns)

“Robbie had to earn respect and credibility. We already know the prejudices that the proceeding of a boy band. His sharp irony and that nerve of someone who is clear that he is going to succeed, no matter what, made him magnetic. She had a company behind her willing to make her a superstar and her commitment to generic pop-rock was a good asset to win over the general public”, says Agustín Gómez Cascales, music critic and editor-in-chief of the magazine shanghai. He was a fan of Williams at the time, as was Patricia Alvarado, head of the music journalism blog afterpop, who was 14 years old when the musician left what was his favorite band. “With FreedomRobbie was free to start a glorious career, his former colleagues were out of the game, but what was liberating for me was his first album, Life Thru A Lenswho came into my life to unleash all that adolescent sexual desire and hook me even more to the figure of Williams “.

For his part, for J. Martínez, of the fanzine Mass Shortcut, Take That ended when he finished school. “More than Robbie’s debut I remember the weight of his absence in the video of How Deep Is Your Love?, which showed the other members of the group abandoned to their fate, covering the Bee Gees on the edge of the abyss. Then his first solo track that pops into my head is Old Before I Die. There was the attempt of Guy Chambers, producer of the project, to plagiarize to Oasis and reach a familiar sound for millions of people”.

Robbie Williams, bottom left, with his Take That castmates Jason Orange, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. Tim Roney (Getty Images)

Life Thru A Lens was published 25 years ago, on September 29, 1997. To date, it has sold four million copies, but, at the time, it took a long time to start. The difference was made by his fourth single, the ballad Angels, which was the one that propelled Williams towards a stardom even more brutal than the one shown on the cover of his album, with the idol surrounded by photographers. The reception of this theme in the United Kingdom was so exaggerated that it is still dominating there lists of the best songs of the 20th century or leading the rankings of the most popular songs at weddings and funerals. But, while the star became tabloid fodder, a transverse artist capable of pleasing children and grandmothers, executives, housewives and indie audiences, outside of his country it was more difficult to sell.

“When he swept Angels That was when it became an international target and we got down to work, but we only managed to keep the base of Take That”, recalls Ángel Tejero, who was his press representative in the Spanish office of EMI at that time. It was worse in the US and Canada, as Carole McDonald, her product manager at the time in the Toronto office, recalls: “I didn’t even know the boy band Take That, they weren’t that well known there, so people didn’t know who Robbie was. When he got more success in Europe was when he got on our radar, but he cost his share”. “The new public began to arrive with the single Millenniumin 1998, but when overalls in Spain it was with rock dj in 2000″, adds Tejero. “It was hard work, because the company wanted to differentiate him from Take That and turn him into a singer for all audiences, and we didn’t finish it until that moment.”

Robbie Williams, in the midst of the incorrigible rock star era, photographed during a benefit game in 1996. Fred Duval (Film Magic)

“It was very evident that his bet was aimed at the British market,” argues Gómez Cascales. “After all, he was selling a polished version of the hooligan traditional and adopted the britpop that devastated in its beginnings as the basis for its sound. That is why it cost him so much that the millionaire figures that he obtained in the United Kingdom were equivalent in the rest of the world. It was the ballads that made him a global star, even though they were few in his repertoire at first. His collaborations with Kylie Minogue, Pet Shop Boys or Nicole Kidman also helped to open markets and enter niches that were not initially attractive. And the fact that he has been able to adapt to sounds and proposals that initially did not represent him has helped him a lot”.

A psychological roller coaster

What his drunken popularity did not seem to help was in the management of his addictions and his psychological roller coaster, which have been recurring themes in everything that has been published about the singer in this quarter century. Tejero remembers that, when he came to Spain for promotion, he always went surrounded by an entourage that included representatives of his British record company, a bodyguard who also provided him with whatever he needed at all times and, in general, a team that “was there to not let it derail, because this guy was a pretty troubled person and needed people around him to get him on the right track. He has a lot of charisma, but you could never address him directly, he was not a person with whom you could have a conversation or sit down to eat at the same table. I think that all that court that he had around him made him a character that was difficult to work with, it didn’t make him pleasant, but I honestly don’t think it was because of him. I don’t remember him as a bad person or an asshole or anything like that.”

“He is charming and very funny,” says Carole McDonald, who was able to have a closer relationship. Perhaps that strange climate between him and his team, added to his ups and downs and insecurities, was what caused disagreements like the one that the editor-in-chief of Shangay recalls: “I interviewed him in London in 1998. It was that key moment when either he became established or he sank, and I must admit that I was surprised for the worse, because the image he projected as a young scoundrel, close and open did not agree with the Robbie Williams that I found, “he explains. “He Solo was funny and witty while the recorder was on, albeit tossing out common places. It was too noticeable that he was working, you had to constantly pull his tongue when it came to getting answers with chicha and that never helps when it comes to conveying that he wants to give something special. My disappointment was supine.”

Robbie Williams poses with Cher at the 1999 Brit Awards, the year he was the night’s biggest winner and picked up Best Single for his hit ‘Angels’. John Marshall (Getty Images)

The truth is that, from that key moment, Williams came out stronger, and did not stop growing. In 2002, he signed the largest record deal in the history of the United Kingdom with EMI (80 million pounds sterling at the time, almost 92 million euros) and, a year later, he filled the legendary Knebworth Park for three consecutive nights, something that no other artist had achieved before. More unexpected still was his return to Take That in 2010, rewriting the band’s history and changing his ending. Leaving it even open. And although it seems that, in the last decade, he had disappeared from the public eye, he performed at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Moscow, in 2018.

What have been the keys to your longevity at the peak of success? “Robbie Williams has played at dismembering the pop star and glorifying the imposed sophistication of the crooner. And as if that were not enough, he has outlived himself”, says J. Martínez. According to Patricia Alvarado, “for him, art is pure entertainment. He gives himself completely to the general public to amuse it, which on occasion has earned him the qualification of buffoon. He doesn’t mind dressing up as the members of Kiss, becoming a James Bond or even a crooner fatal in the style of the 50s, among a thousand other things. And when he walks offstage he’s even more eccentric: he fears an alien attack, he brings himself to the brink of death from a diet of fish, and he does horrible things like turning his wife’s childbirth into a circus. You wonder if that’s part of the show too, which would make me even scarier. In the end, you forgive some things, when you hear him constantly talk about redemption in his songs or act like a child boy playing a fan in the video of Three Lions, from the Lightning Seeds. Robbie is one more of those broken souls in the industry and acts like one, but now she can yell from the rooftops that she is unbeatable. Her career is round. She is endorsed by the awards and number ones: in the United Kingdom she already has 13, two less than the Beatles. There will be those who do not support him, but in general they adore him because Robbie is disgustingly human; it is possible to see in it a part of ourselves. Where will that enormous capacity for reinvention that he possesses take him? I am dying of curiosity to discover it”, affirms the person in charge of Afterpop.

“I saw him in Madrid on his last live visit, in 2015, at a time when I no longer followed him with the same faith. He surprised me again, because he maintained the ability to get the public into his pocket intact, and already with all the experience of someone who knows how to handle a Show for the great mass. He who is born good showman, it is until the end, no matter how much it goes astray along the way”, concludes Agustín Gómez Cascales. Next revalidation, on March 24 and 25 at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, ​​in a tour presented as 25th Tour. 25 years of success.

