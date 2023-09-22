“He’ll be angry”: Nicole Kidman had to find a way to protect herself from Harvey Weinstein because Tom Cruise could no longer protect her due to their divorce

Known for her versatility and charming on-screen talent, Nicole Kidman is an accomplished Australian actress. With a prestigious list of awards, including an Academy Award, he has made a lasting impact on both Hollywood and the global film industry. Additionally, Kidman is recognized for her advocacy initiatives and charitable efforts.

Nicole Kidman maintained a certain distance from disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein during their collaboration on projects, as she was disgusted by his frequent outbursts.

Nicole Kidman kept her distance from Harvey Weinstein

Nicole Kidman, who collaborated on films like Harvey Weinstein hours, cold mountain, And Lion, He says he had limited information about the allegations of misconduct until they became public last year. However, he expressed a strong desire to minimize his interactions with the producer due to his tight control over his promotional commitments.

Kidman told Variety (via Material ,

“He will get angry. My memory of Harvey was never anything other than, ‘Nicole, do this.’ “I deliberately kept my distance.”

Following the revelation of the allegations against Harvey, Nicole offered her support to those who came forward as his alleged victims.

Kidman tells People (via Material ,

“As I have said publicly before, I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and abuse of power – whether it is domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce. “We need to end this behavior.”

Additionally, she provided backing vocals for her spouse’s track WomanA song written by Nicole Gallion, Shane McAnally and Ross Copperman, which takes inspiration from the Weinstein scandal.

Nicole Kidman marries Tom Cruise for safety in Hollywood

Nicole Kidman almost never discusses her relationship with Tom Cruise. They met in 1990 while working on the sets of days of Thunder in late 1989, and remained married until 2001. At the beginning of their romance, Cruise was already an established and bankable star, while Kidman was a rising young actress making her debut in Hollywood. days of Thunder As his first American film.

However, in an article for The Cut, the actress provides a glimpse into that chapter of her life, and shares that her engagement with a major movie star had an unexpected outcome.

Kidmond Awning cut ,

“I got married very young, but it definitely wasn’t power for me – it was security. I had a love marriage, but I escaped sexual harassment because I married a very powerful man. I would work, but I was still very confused. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it was almost like I had to grow up.

Tom Cruise’s influence in the industry apparently saved him from facing sexual harassment. Nicole Kidman is currently married to Keith Urban.

