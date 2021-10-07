Hell, everything that doesn’t come back in the Tom Hanks movie

Hell – which will air this evening on TV8 at 9.30 pm – is the third film that sees Tom Hanks wearing the role of professor Robert Langdon, after Da Vinci’s code And Angels and Demons. It is a character born from the bestsellers signed by Dan Brown, also author of The lost symbol And Origin, two other chapters focusing on Langdon.

Hell, the plot

Directed by Ron Howard, Hell kicks off when Professor Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) wakes up in a hospital in Florence, without knowing how he got there or what happened. Reached by a gunshot and therefore still recovering, the famous symbology expert is unable to put his thoughts in order and is forced to face what is obviously a form of temporary amnesia. Langdon tries to regain possession of his mental faculties under the care of Dr. Sierra (Felicity Jones), but the tranquility of the hospital is interrupted when a woman tries to kill the professor.

Saved by Sierra and in contact with old friends, Robert Langdon slowly discovers that he has begun to research the poet Dante Alighieri. Research that seems to connect him to Bertrand Zobrist (Ben Foster), a billionaire obsessed with the author of The divine Comedy who was on the verge of releasing a virus lethal on Tuscany and, in general, on the world. Zobrist, maddened by the idea of ​​wanting to cure overpopulation, had thrown himself from a bell tower without giving the vials with the poison to the authorities. Robert will thus understand that his life is in danger and that, above all, on the horizon there is the possibility that someone is planning a terrible pandemic that could halve humanity.

Covid and happy ending: differences between book and film

Hell by Ron Howard is a film based on the novel of the same name Dan Brown, but as often happens when dealing with film transpositions, the two average they have quite important differences. It had already happened with him Shining by Stanley Kubrick, and Tom Hanks’ latest film as Robert Langdon makes no difference. For those who have read Dan Brown’s book it is evident that some twists and some narrative twists in the path that Robert and Sierra go through while searching for the virus are different from the book. As he explains Bustle, Ron Howard made these “small” changes essentially to save time. The director said: “Dan Brown’s books – and he’s the first to say it – would last five or six hours if they were adapted literally.”

And although these small changes do not change the general structure of the work, the same cannot be said of the ending: the film and the book, in fact, have a decidedly different conclusion between them, a conclusion that completely changes the message. of history and its resolution. Without doing spoiler to the public, Dan Brown’s book differs from the film in being decidedly more pessimistic. If Hollywood needs a happy ending at any cost – especially when a positive hero like Tom Hanks is involved – Dan Brown has written a book in which humanity is forced to face its mistakes and in which overpopulation is really a problem that risks collapsing everything. While there is still the echo of a happy ending and the hero’s success, Dan Brown’s book treats the virus as an almost necessary evil, something that cannot be completely stopped and that needs science and treatment to to ensure that problems are contained. A key to reading, that of Dan Brown, which fits perfectly with the current society, where the pandemic originates COVID-19 it has not been kept under control and in which vaccines are the cure to try to stop the advance of an evil that has claimed many victims.