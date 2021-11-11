Hell, in the film with Tom Hanks there is a reference to the P2 Masonic lodge

There is a lot of Italy in Hell: both in Dan Brown’s book and in the film based on it our country and our culture play a fundamental role, obviously starting from that Divine Comedy expressly mentioned in the title itself. In Ron Howard’s film, however, we also find references to darker sides of our history.

Between a speech on Dante, a Florence that shines with its own light and a Venice that is no less, in fact, the film with Felicity Jones allows itself, for a few fleeting moments, a quote that anyone with even a superficial knowledge of recent Italian history you will probably have noticed.

One of the cars used by the members of the World Health Organization, in fact, shows off the 666P2 plate, a combination that is obviously anything but random: the 666, as is well known, is in fact known as “the number of the Beast” (the number is named in the Apocalypse of San Giovanni in reference to an infernal beast that emerges from the sea to devastate the Earth); the P2 code instead it unequivocally refers to the homonymous Masonic lodge called in full Propaganda 2, dissolved in 1982 after being recognized as an organization criminal and subversive.

Did you notice this detail? Let us know in the comments! To find out more, in the meantime, here you can find our review of Inferno.