News

Hell, in the film with Tom Hanks there is a reference to the P2 Masonic lodge

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

There is a lot of Italy in Hell: both in Dan Brown’s book and in the film based on it our country and our culture play a fundamental role, obviously starting from that Divine Comedy expressly mentioned in the title itself. In Ron Howard’s film, however, we also find references to darker sides of our history.

Between a speech on Dante, a Florence that shines with its own light and a Venice that is no less, in fact, the film with Felicity Jones allows itself, for a few fleeting moments, a quote that anyone with even a superficial knowledge of recent Italian history you will probably have noticed.

One of the cars used by the members of the World Health Organization, in fact, shows off the 666P2 plate, a combination that is obviously anything but random: the 666, as is well known, is in fact known as “the number of the Beast” (the number is named in the Apocalypse of San Giovanni in reference to an infernal beast that emerges from the sea to devastate the Earth); the P2 code instead it unequivocally refers to the homonymous Masonic lodge called in full Propaganda 2, dissolved in 1982 after being recognized as an organization criminal and subversive.

Did you notice this detail? Let us know in the comments! To find out more, in the meantime, here you can find our review of Inferno.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

What would have become of Hugh Jackman without Wolverine?

4 weeks ago

because some stars advise not to take a shower

August 22, 2021

“What did he do to his face?” – The weather

October 13, 2021

The incredible stories of Bitcoin (BTC) millionaires

August 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button