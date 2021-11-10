Hell of riders in Switzerland: paid by the minute. And those who go slow are punished

Being a rider is hard work, doing it in Switzerland even more. In Lugano, the deliverymen who bring meals home have had to undergo a new contract which provides, among other things, to be paid only for the minutes of actual work. It is the controversial decision of Divoora, a popular company of delivery serving numerous restaurants in the city. Since 1 November last, the more than 130 riders who work for this company, in fact, have had to give up the normal hourly wages, replaced by payments based on the minutes of work. And the time of the Swiss riders seems to be valued very little: 35 or 36 cents of francs are foreseen for them, about 30 euro cents. It is useless, indeed counterproductive, to go slower to get a few more cents. Those who do not comply with the expected delivery standards risk being penalized based on negative reviews.

A problem that is added to the many others that afflict this category: not least the continuous risk of being exposed to accidents. In fact, those who make deliveries by car or moped must always keep an eye on mobile phone notifications, with a serious risk to road safety. Losing an order from the coordinator leads straight to the bottom of the rankings and therefore reduces calls. In the light of these complaints and the demonstrations in the square, the unions moved. The meeting between Divoora and Unia, the main Swiss trade union is expected shortly. “The health emergency has shown how dependent the company has become on the thousands of underpaid employees in the sector,” said the union, recalling that unfortunately, stress, the lack of collective agreements, low wages and excessive workload are part of the daily life of these people.

Read also: