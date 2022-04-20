Hell Purses Paralyze Thousands of Shiba Inu! SHIB SHIBUSD Robinhood plans to expel Solana, Compound and Polygon! SOL SOLUSD COMP COMPUSD MATIC MATICUSD

photo freepik.com

The price of Shiba Inu has increased by almost 20% in the last 30 days, and the reasons for this behavior may be due to various events. First, over 2.41 billion Shiba Inu disappeared from the market in April, limiting the total cryptocurrency supply and increasing the value of the remaining tokens. Also, popular platform Robinhood added support for Shiba Inu and another Ethereum whale went shopping.

Almost 3 billion Shiba Inu disappeared from the market, which means they ended up in the so-called inferno wallets

On the other hand, in April almost 3 billion Shiba Inu disappeared from the market, which means they ended up in the so-called inferno wallets, limiting the total supply of cryptocurrencies and increasing the value of coins in circulation. During the last 7 days, more than 2.41 billion Shiba Inu have been burned. Also, more and more investors have been looking for Shiba Inu deals recently, as evidenced by the recent purchase of one of Ethereum’s largest whales.

Robinhood added support for four more assets, including Shiba inu, Solana, Compound and Polygon

Both the reduction in supply and the purchase made by the whales coincided with the announcement that the popular app Robinhood added support for four more assets, including Shiba inu, Solana, Compound and Polygon. Robinhood, after many months of requests from the Shiba Inu-focused community, finally decided to expand its offering with a popular asset, thanks to which all the tokens added by the company saw a strong price rise, and in the case of Shiba Inu.

Algorithm-based forecasting services suggest moderately bullish forecasts for future Shiba Inu trade.

The current forecast remains bullish and predicts that the cryptocurrency could rise to $0.000051 in the next 12 months, reaching $0.00016 in five years. Regardless of the forecasts, however, it is important to remember that cryptocurrency markets remain extremely volatile, making it difficult to accurately predict what a coin’s price will be over the course of a few hours, and even more difficult to make long-term estimates. term. Therefore, it must be taken into account that analysts can be wrong in their forecasts.