He’ll regret it? LeBron James finished the tournament that would be the salvation of the Los Angeles Lakers

In the 2020-21 NBA season, LeBron James criticized and ended the tournament that would be the salvation of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 campaign. He’ll regret it?

The popular adage says never say that you will not drink that water because… In season NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers I was about to have to play the tournament play-in and, although for some it is a unique possibility of reaching Playoffs, LeBron James He thought the opposite and ended what would be the salvation of the Californian team in the 2021-22 campaign.

The turns that life takes… The situation of the Lakers is so critical that they only have two possible scenarios to stay with the tenth position in the Western Conference and qualify for the Play-In. LeBron and company are on the ropes…

Despite being the best player in the Los Angeles Lakers and being close to winning the scoring title, legends of the Californian team like Earvin magic johnson and Kareem Abdul – Jabbar finished off LeBron James for the things he says and decides like a Laker.

If the Lakers can pull off the miracle of 10th place in the standings, they will have to play the team that finishes 9th. If they win, they wait for the loser of the game between the seventh and eighth of the Western Conference so that in a game dispute the possibility of going to the Playoffs 2022 as the franchise that was left with the last available quota.

On May 2, 2021, LeBron James finished the Play-In tournament and with some strong statements he criticized what could be the salvation of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season: “Whoever came up with that shit needs to be fired. That’s crazy. You have to earn a spot to be in the Postseason.” Will ‘The King’ regret it?