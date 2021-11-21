Hell Russia, new record of deaths and Covid infections

The wave of new infections and especially of deaths in Russia where the deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours have been 1,254.

The new wave of Covid-19 has overwhelmed the Russia that every day is found to register new ones record of infections and deaths: in the last 24 hours there are 1,254 deaths for Coronavirus while they are 37.120 the new cases as reported by the national anti Covid operations center, taken up by the Tass and Interfax agencies. The most troubling numbers come from fly which recorded 3,239 positives and 93 deaths, while a St.Pietroburgo there are 2,637 new infections and 75 deaths.

Based on official data, the balance from the victims in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic until October 2021 it is more than 230 thousand, recording the highest death rate among countries in Europe and the second highest rate in Asia, behind India. A situation that shows no signs of improving, so much so as to push the central government to evaluate the introduction of health passports not only for abroad but also for internal movements: the green pass in fact, it now seems to have found space in most European countries. To date, Russia has authorized four vaccines Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and CoviVak and is now working on two other Russian-based vaccines that are currently being tested: however, only 50% of the population has undergone inoculation. as confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova.

The current situation in the country could require prolonged lockdown periods if the contagion curve is to be flattened. Already in recent weeks, the president Vladimir Putin had announced paid non-working days from October 30 to November 7, 2021. The president also authorized regional governments to extend these restrictions beyond the allotted time period if necessary, but most of the country, with the exception of five regions, lifted the restrictions. arrests on the set date despite the increase in infections.