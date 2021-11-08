Hellas, Tudor: “Deserved point. Now let’s think about Empoli: it will be the match of the year”

On the sidelines of the draw against Napoli, the Hellas coach Igor Tudor gave his analysis of the match to the microphones of DAZN. Here are his statements.

In the second half you also managed to contain, as well as push.

“It is true that we have grown from a defensive point of view: at the beginning we struggled to be compact, there was much less doubling. Up front, with the quality we have, we always create something. Defensively there was a step forward with the team. Juve, today we played another good match: it’s a well-deserved point, which gives us confidence and pride. “

Since he arrived, he would be third in the standings.

“That’s not real in my opinion, it’s an exaggeration.”

But it testifies to the fact that you have taken the right path. When did you embrace this idea of ​​football?

“I think a coach must always evolve. Every year. Football changes, it goes in one direction, the people who come to the stadium are more and more demanding. They don’t want to see a wait-and-see football. I liked to put pressure on the zone, today it’s different. , it’s a man-made pressure. In the defensive phase I leaned a lot on the work that has been done in the last two years. You have to work a lot during the week to do it: I have good guys, humble, ready to sacrifice. Today was an interesting game since from a mental point of view I wanted to see how we would have exploited this emotional wave. Now we recover, in Empoli we have a fundamental match: it will be the match of the year, we hope that those who return from the national team are well “.

Defensively, do you have your certainties or do you change them according to the opponent?

“It depends on the form of the other team as far as climbing is concerned. The way of coaching in this football involves very important details. There is also the reverse pressing, which is even more important than the high pressing. If you always go to the goal opposing the player has a different feeling, but for those behind it is not easy to play one on one. These doublings, this desire to go back, are fundamental “.

Is this football feasible in any other club?

“This way of training is difficult to propose in a great team, but you could do something in between, with the desire to go forward but more in the area. This is something a bit ‘sick’, in a good way: not you can propose it to someone like Ronaldo. I think that in football you shouldn’t give up anything, you have to work on both phases. “