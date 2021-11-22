Hellas Verona, Ilic not even called up: Lazovic recovers

Verona: the conditions of Ilic and Lazovic

Nothing to do therefore for Ivan Ilic: the former Manchester City will not even be called up for tonight’s match against Empoli. The young midfielder is still struggling with a very painful ankle discomfort and hopes to return for the next championship day, when Verona will have to contend with Sampdoria. Fortunately for Tudor Darko Lazovic will be there instead, also in doubt until the end but probably ready to take the field even from the first minute.

In addition to the usual Frabotta, the suspended Bessa and Kalinic will not be available either. For this reason, alongside Miguel Veloso, there should be Tameze, ahead of Hongla at the moment.