Hellas Verona, Ilic not even called up: Lazovic recovers
There is no good news in Verona, especially regarding Ivan Ilic’s condition: the Scaligeri midfielder has not in fact been able to dispose of his physical problem that has kept him out of the squad even before the break for the national teams and he will not even be on the bench tonight for the match against Empoli.
Verona: the conditions of Ilic and Lazovic
Nothing to do therefore for Ivan Ilic: the former Manchester City will not even be called up for tonight’s match against Empoli. The young midfielder is still struggling with a very painful ankle discomfort and hopes to return for the next championship day, when Verona will have to contend with Sampdoria. Fortunately for Tudor Darko Lazovic will be there instead, also in doubt until the end but probably ready to take the field even from the first minute.
In addition to the usual Frabotta, the suspended Bessa and Kalinic will not be available either. For this reason, alongside Miguel Veloso, there should be Tameze, ahead of Hongla at the moment.