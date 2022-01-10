Hellas Verona-Salernitana 1-2: comment on the match result

Hellas Verona-Salernitana, match report and statistics

Verona dominates but Salernitana unlocks the game

First match of 2022, after the postponement of the match against Venezia, and first match of the new presidency for Salernitana who challenges Hellas Verona at Bentegodi. The hosts are veterans from the external success at La Spezia which allowed him to reach the middle of the table. The grenades, on the other hand, are looking for points to reopen the question of salvation, 9 points away. Tudor relies on Veloso and Lazovic behind Lasagna and Caprari while Colantuono focuses on Gondo and Djuric as attacking terminals. The match begins with good chances created by Hellas Verona, with Simeone who heads close to scoring at 6 ‘with Belec making the decisive detour for a corner. Complete domination in possession and in the game for half an hour of the hosts which is however suddenly broken by the penalty won by Salernitana at 28 ‘for a contact in the area between Gondo and Gunter. From eleven meters he introduces himself Djuric who kicks strong and central beating Pandur and scoring the 1-0. Still the grenade in the 38th minute very close to doubling, with Gondo’s close header and Pandur’s decisive deflection. The first half ends like this, with the domination of Verona which, however, fails to materialize and indeed suffers the network from a flash of Salernitana.

Kastanos with a splendid free kick decides the race

The second half starts along the lines of the first half, with Hellas controlling the ball and Salernitana defending well, finding dangerous opportunities with restarts like the one in the 60 ‘leading to a good shot by Zortea high over the crossbar. The hosts, however, react and find a draw in the 63rd minute: long throw by Veloso for Lazovic who kicks hard and beats Belec. The game ignites with Salernitana who is not satisfied and wants the three points. Colantuono’s team pushes and finds in the 70th minute the goal of the new advantage thanks to the splendid free kick by Kastanos which slips under the crossbar thanks to the Lasagna detour. Verona continues to push in search of a draw, hitting the defensive wall of the grenades. At 79 ‘Kalinic tries with a heel on Veloso’s assist while at 86’ it is a miracle by Gagliolo to save Salernitana, with a save on the line from Barak’s shot. Verona fails to pass and souls heat up with Ilic who gets expelled in the 88th minute for protests towards the referee. Very hot final with many fouls and wasted time that lead to 7 minutes of recovery which are not enough for the hosts. The Salernitana di Colantuono starts 2022 with a very important victory and goes to 11 points, to -6 from the fourth to last wrist.