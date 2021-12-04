Hellblade 2 and Avowed at TGAs for Grubb; revealed an anecdote about E3 2021

We are now close to the new edition of Game Awards presented by Geoff Keighley, and as every year the rumors that anticipate some of the surprises that we will witness during the awaited event that celebrates the videogame world intensify.

The well-known leaker and videogame journalist Jeff Grubb, always very close to the Xbox world, talked about what Microsoft intends to show at TGA 2021 together with some of the software houses that are part of the Xbox Game Studios family.

Reportedly within his classic podcasts, the Keighley event will again be the perfect opportunity to show Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, the sequel to the series of Ninja Theory originally unveiled at the 2019 edition together with Xbox Series X. During the last occasion we were able to admire a splendid and evocative teaser made in Unreal Engine, and who knows that the developers are not finally ready to reveal some gameplay sequences.

Another title that should appear during the event is Avowed, new RPG in development at the studios of Obsidian Entertainment which, despite having shown little, has captured the attention of many Xbox console owners and fans of role-playing.

Grubb also unveiled a curious anecdote dating back to E3 2021. Apparently, there were some communication problems between Obsidian and Xbox during the event, as the Fallout New Vegas studio said it was ready to present Avowed but Microsoft preferred to opt for The Outer Worlds 2 reveal. Here is Microsoft’s unexpected comment: “Because you showed The Outer Worlds 2 instead of Avowed? “. Obsidian’s reply is quite understandable: “But you told us! “.

