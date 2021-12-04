Hellblade 2 and Avowed at the 2021 Game Awards? We will see the gameplay, for an insider – Nerd4.life

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 And Avowed will be shown to Game Awards 2021? In case it really does happen, as rumored in the last few hours, we will see the gameplay: this is the hypothesis of the well-known insider Klobrille.

Jeff Grubb claims that Hellblade 2 will be at the Game Awards 2021, but it is a rumor that has been popping up for several weeks and the same can be said of Avowed, which looks like Skyrim but more colorful, again according to what reported by Klobrille.

While inviting users not to take anything for granted in order to avoid sensational disappointments, the insider wrote that, in the case Hellblade 2 and Avowed are actually shown at the 2021 Game Awards, in all likelihood it will be gameplay or cinematic sequences. in-game, not CG.

Different situation, however, for the mysterious Project Cobalt, which seems to be the new RPG of InXile in the steampunk style: in that case clearly a first presentation in CG would be completely natural.

Finally, Klobrille has heard to add that on the visual level Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (here the preview of the setting) would have all the credentials to steal the show from any other production shown at the Game Awards 2021.

In short, the curiosity to see what the long-awaited world premiere of the new edition of the show organized by Geoff Keighley will be is really great, in the hope that some of the rumors of recent days will materialize.

The appointment is on the night between 9 and 10 December, at 2.00, and there will also be space for the show: Sting will perform a song by Arcane and among the presenters of the event there will also be Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.