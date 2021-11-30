Hellblade 2 and BioShock 4 will be at the Game Awards 2021, according to an insider – Nerd4.life

Hellblade 2 continues to be associated with The Game Awards 2021, with another insider who says he is quite certain of the presence of the new Ninja Theory game on that occasion, probably presented by a new trailer as well as the new BioShock 4, which has been talked about for a while now.

The source in question is Twitter user RalphsValve, insider which has reported truthful things in the past but whose reliability is always under scrutiny, since it is not quite certain. In any case, as far as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is concerned, he is not the only one to see it in this way, since even Jez Corden has said he is quite convinced that the game will return to show itself at the Game Awards, with which he evidently has a relationship. particular since his first trailer was also broadcast on that occasion.

As for the new BioShock, which according to some rumors could be called BioShock Isolation, it will be shown perhaps with a teaser, maybe that still doesn’t explain much. According to the insider in question, a more extensive and explicit presentation of the game was planned, complete with Ken Levine present at the event, but then due to “clashes of concepts” the Ghost Story Games team would have decided not to participate directly in The Game Awards 2021 event, thus moving the more in-depth presentation to another occasion but still maintaining a teaser for the ‘event.

Recall that The Game Awards 2021 will be broadcast on December 9, 2021 and that we will follow the event live on these pages with a sort of marathon and the possibility of following it live in Milan with us.