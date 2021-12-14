Hellblade 2, Hideo Kojima very impressed by the gameplay – Nerd4.life

Hideo Kojima was impressed by the gameplay from Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, shown with a video during The Game Awards 2021, and wanted to communicate his enthusiasm with a tweet based on just emoticons: a thumb up, heart-shaped eyes and three missiles taking off.

Welcomed with great happiness by the boys of Ninja Theory, as seen in the answer, Kojima’s message is interesting for two fundamental reasons: the first is that it is thesingle comment posted by the Japanese game designer regarding the games shown at The Game Awards 2021, the second is precisely the unusual nature of the tweet.

That the gameplay of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 has in many ways stolen the show during the event organized by Geoff Keighley are practically all in agreement, and Kojima’s opinion is therefore added to many other positive feedbacks for the game.

His enthusiastic post, however, made us reflect on how the atmospheres of that trailer are in fact close to the way of telling the stories of Kojima himself, see for example the work created with the narrative sector of Death Stranding.

So maybe in Ninja Theory’s thank you message and in the attached GIF, which shows a Sam Bridges celebrating wildly, it is also possible to find confirmation of how in some way the team was inspired by the works of the father of Metal Gear Solid.