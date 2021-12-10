Hellblade 2, the first gameplay video from TGA 2021 – Nerd4.life

Tech

Hellblade 2, the first gameplay video from TGA 2021

On the occasion of the The Game Awards 2021 the first video of gameplay from Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, the highly anticipated new chapter of the Ninja Theory franchise, one of the Xbox Game Studios.

The video shows Senua and some of his companions who silently advance towards a gigantic craeatura, protected by the shadows of the night. The being is huge and mouthless and really impressive. After the creature falls asleep, our people set it on fire to try to kill it.

Senua then finds herself alone in the midst of a thick fog to confront the being still alive who begins to chase her. The men of his tribe try to stop him with flaming spears, but he seems unstoppable. Not even a fire trap can do anything.

Senua then retreats behind a barricade, which is promptly broken through by the being. The movie closes on the woman’s face, who sheds a tear for being.

Really impressive, especially considering it was made with the game engine.

Before we leave you, we remind you that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is in development for PC and Xbox Series X and S. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but at this point we can’t wait to play it.

