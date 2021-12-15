Hellblade 2, the new video is a piece of the game in real time, says Ninja Theory – Nerd4.life

That of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was probably the most impressive video seen during The Game Awards 2021 and for this reason the discussions about it also continue, with Ninja Theory ensuring it is a video taken from the actual game in real time.

The first gameplay video from the TGA 2021 of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 has somewhat reiterated the effect that made the first video ever staged in the 2019 edition, but in this case even more impressive since it should be of an gameplay snippet, which therefore shows the Unreal Engine 5 exploited in a decidedly advanced way, so much so as to bring out doubts about the real nature of the video.

To these he replied again David Garcia of Ninja Theory, first mentioning that the demo is “in engine, in real time and without tricks”, which is why it does not appear “perfect”, according to the developer, and then further reiterating that it is “a piece of our game, played by a member of our team “, to those who asked for clarification on the meaning of” in-engine “.

So it seems to be a real game fragment for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, obviously not in the final version but in real time and something similar to what should be playable in the end.

For the rest, Garcia pointed out that the sounds are all 3D using Project Acoustics and spatial audio systems and that the music was developed in collaboration with Heilung, a Scandinavian folk band. It also appears that “the integration of Wwise [un software di Audiokinetic per i videogiochi -ndR] on Unreal Engine is a problem “at the moment.