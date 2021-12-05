Hellblade 2 will be at The Game Awards 2021 also for Jez Corden – Nerd4.life

Jez Corden of Windows Central also believes that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be ai The Game Awards 2021, even if he doesn’t know in what form. The well-known journalist, very familiar with issues concerning Microsoft and Xbox, said it during the recording of the last episode of the Windows Central Gaming podcast, where he talked about what to expect on the Xbox side for the Geoff Keighley event.

Corden isn’t the first to suggest the presence of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 at TGAs. In recent days, insider Klobrille and journalist Jeff Grubb have also talked about it. That of the journalist of Windows Central is more than anything else an indirect confirmation of information that is now circulating insistently and is given almost as established by everyone.

Corden also got to talk about Avowed and his potential presence at TGA, claiming not to know anything, but to believe what Grubb reported, who instead takes it for sure. In any case, if there were, he would certainly not be surprised.

What to say? The presence of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and Avowed at TGA 2021 would be great for the Xbox world and anyone interested in both games. We hope they really are.