Hellblade 2 will be at The Game Awards 2021, for Jeff Grubb – Nerd4.life

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be one of the games starring the The Game Awards 2021, according to what he claims Jeff Grubb, an all in all reliable source when it comes to rumors and similar rumors.

In a live from GamesBeat, when asked if he was aware of the games that will be present at the event hosted by Geoff Keighley, the VentureBeat reporter replied that he expects to see Hellblade 2 for sure.

“I think Hellblade 2 is still one of the games that will be shown, because I haven’t heard anything to say otherwise,” says Grubb, referring to the previous tip he made in September during a Defining Duke podcast, in which he predicted that, according to reports sources, Ninja Theory’s new work will be featured at next week’s awards.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Indiscretions to be taken with gloves, no doubt, but it must be said that Jeff Grubb is not the only deep throat expecting to see Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 at The Game Awards 2021. Klobrille, insider, also shares the same opinion. rather well-known in the Xbox panorama, and RalphsValve, which also includes the reveal or a teaser trailer of Bioshock 4.

To find out the truth we just have to wait until next week. We remind you that The Game Awards 2021 will take place starting from 02:00 on the night between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 December.