Hellblade 2 will make the first chapter look like an indie, says Ninja Theory – Nerd4.life

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will boast a technical and artistic sector such as to make it seem like the first chapter a indie game: word of Tameem Antoniades, design director of Ninja Theory and author of the series.

Shown with a gameplay video at The Game Awards 2021, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 “will not set itself the goal of perfecting what has been done with the previous episode, but will aim to create an experience that appears. more credible and refined“said Antoniades.

“This sequel will boast substantially greater ambitions in terms of amplitude. I think Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will make the original Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice look like a simple indie game. ”

Ninja Theory visited and scanned further forty locations in Iceland to feed them into Hellblade’s graphics engine. Real costumes were created and then scanned, and Melina Juergens trained to fight with experts to be able to execute Senua’s moves in the game.

“Our idea is to aim for credibilitywhich is to make things realistic or plausible, and the best way to do that is to base everything on real elements, “continued Antoniades.

Ninja Theory’s design director also revealed that he was inspired by Ex Machina by Alex Garland in Hellblade days: Senua’s Sacrifice. “Garland told us about an idea he had that became the Ex Machina movie. He said he would only use three characters, a scenario and a small team.”