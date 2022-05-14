Hellblade 2 would arrive this year, according to Xbox Turkey

Yesterday was a very hard day for Xbox users, as the delay until the first half of 2023 of Starfield and Redfall, the two great exclusive console games that were going to arrive in 2022. However, it seems that there could still be positive surprises in this regard. And now it has been made known that Hellblade 2 would arrive this year. At least that’s how the official YouTube account of Xbox Turkey (via Idle Sloth on Twitter, a regular Microsoft insider who usually reports truthfully and promptly on brand issues).

The video in question is located just above these lines and refers directly to Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2of which the following is said: “We are waiting this year for Hellblade 2we will have more time to to experience the voice talent of sounds”, talking about the sound design that characterizes the Ninja Theory license so much. However, the most remarkable thing about the statement is the categorical way in which it is indicated that Hellblade 2 will be present in this year 2022. If it will be in the form of a final release or if they were referring to the fact that the second installment starring Senua will be left see in a new gameplay, is something we still do not know.

What we do know is that the Xbox and Bethesda conference will take place on June 12 and will once again have the presence of some of the most anticipated titles of both companies. Almost certainly Redfall and Starfield will be there, even after their already announced delay. Will Hellblade 2 be too? Will you confirm your release date for 2022? There are only a few weeks left to find out, but the expectation begins to grow from today.