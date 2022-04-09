Hellblade 2’s level is through the roof, according to its combat designer

Without a doubt, the new installment of the Hellblade franchise is one of the most anticipated titles for Xbox Series X | S, especially after being able to see what the game looks like in motion just a few months ago. However, it seems that the Ninja Theory team wants to generate even more hype with the title, since recently it has been ensured that the level of Hellblade 2 is through the roof.

Specifically, it was Juan Fernández, combat designer of the title, who, in an interview with Vandal’s colleagues, gave new details about the development of the title, some as interesting as, for example, that in this new installment there will be a different approach to the one seen in the first installment, requiring players to use different attacks and combos to defeat their enemies.

“The level of Hellblade 2 is through the roof”

In the interview, Fernández talks about how his career has been up to the present moment, but he also offers news about Hellblade 2, such as the words that we can see above these lines, as he assured that he met Senua again «with much desire. We are raising the bar of doing more with less. We are more people than with the first Hellblade but the quality that we are giving versus the team behind it compared to similar ones, I think it is through the roof. What I like about Hellblade 2 is that it’s a very unique approach, I think it’s going to have an impact like Hellblade 1 but for other reasons.

Hellblade 2 Will Make The First Look Like An Indie Game, Says Ninja Theory

The designer was critical of the work done in the previous installment, stating that «what I was least satisfied with in Hellblade 1 was the lack of variety of enemieslong-term combat was being held back, and balance stuff, the way the difficulty systems were tuned, the enemies had too much health, they had too much durability and it went heavy a lot, we had a lot of variety in attacks and combos but really the enemies do not encourage you to use one or the other, people found two or three movements that they liked and repeated them constantly, ” something that has indeed been pointed out as one of the weakest points of the first installment.

However, it seems that both Fernández and the rest of the team have learned from their mistakes with Senua’s first adventure. Therefore, we can expect that the statement that the level of Hellblade 2 is through the roof is not just talkespecially considering the upgrade that Ninja Theory has had since it is part of Xbox Game Studios, although we will still have to wait longer to know for sure.