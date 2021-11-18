Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice takes an unexpected next-gen leap

Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice is one of those games that can remain in your gut, an adventure as fascinating as it is disturbing and unique, especially for its ability to deal with delicate issues such as mental pathologies.

The Ninja Theory action adventure is in fact a title that does not discount anyone, bringing up real problems like the hallucinations, paranoia and schizophrenia.

What do you notice that the sequel has been in the works for months for Xbox Series X | S and PC consoles, but apparently the first chapter still has a lot to say, especially for those who have not yet had the pleasure of playing it.

On August 9 this year Ninja Theory and Microsoft announced that they had released an update for the original Hellblade that optimizes the game for Series X and Series S, to which is now added a novelty that is not bad and with an aftertaste next-gen. It has indeed been four years since the game’s launch, but just today a brand new update was released that adds Ray Tracing, DLSS, FSR and game accessibility options. The game already looked really great, but apparently this update further increases the graphic quality in its entirety. Just below, a comparative screen showing the game before and after the new update (via DualShockers): As mentioned above, the patch added some key accessibility features to render Hellblade easily playable by multiple people. These include the complete remapping of the controller and keyboard, the personalization of subtitles and presets for those suffering from color blindness (Deuteranopia, Protanopia and Tritanopia). As for the sequel, Hellblade II Senua’s Saga, it is not clear if the game will continue to deal with these very delicate issues as it did with the first chapter, given that the road traveled could be another. Finally, remember that the members of Ninja Theory are also working on the suggestive Project Mara, a decidedly atypical horror experience. Do you love games with a deep and exciting story? Take a look at A Plague Tale Innocence, now discounted on Amazon.

Source link