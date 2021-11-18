Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice with ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR on PC

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice goes next-gen on PC. Four years after its release, the Ninja Theory game gets a huge graphical update, the result of improvements made by the team on the recent Xbox Series X | S version.

The new build earns the ray tracing with presets Low, Medium and High as regards the reflexes, but also for shadows (only at setting High). Also, in addition to supporting DirectX 11 and 12 APIs, the game gains technologies NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR as far as upscaling is concerned. “All of this gives Helheim a depth never seen before, so we are thrilled that players will be able to retrace Senua’s journey in an even more immersive environment.”

However, the graphical update is not the only novelty. “We used this opportunity to add some key accessibility features to make Hellblade available to more people. These include the complete remapping of the controller and keyboard, the customization of subtitles and presets dedicated to color blind people for Deuteranopia, Protanopia and Tritanopia “.