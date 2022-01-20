hellish chaos is unleashed on PC

The third and final chapter of the Warhammer trilogy is finally about to debut, to the delight not only of all fans of the Games Workshop product and the work of Creative Assembly, but also of Microsoft Pass holders. In addition to being featured on Steam and the Epic Store, Total War Warhammer 3 will arrive on Game Pass at launch. We have been invited to preview the title and some of the peculiarities that you can enjoy in a few weeks. We tell you how our foray into the Kingdom of Chaos went!

The Factions

The tasting at our disposal allowed us to test only two of the eight factions that will be present in the final product: Chaos and the mysterious Cathaean Empire, a distant bastion to defend against the demonic hordes.

As we already know, the new regions of the map (which will be double the size of the previous chapter) will extend from the eastern limits of the so-called “Old World”, embracing the arid lands subjugated to the corrupted power of Chaos, in which Ursun the god is found. of the Kislev pantheon, reduced to chains by the growing power of the demonic horde. Right around the dying deity, engages the entire Warhammer 3 campaign. The agony of the god, expressed through excruciating roars, will periodically cause the appearance of various fractures in random points of the world. These, depending on the faction in play, will have to be closed to prevent the spread of the plague of Chaos or, on the contrary, used to move the demonic horde between dimensions. The latter is nothing more than a jumble of playable factions – four: Nurgle, Slaanesh, Tzeench and Khorne, led by as many Lords and devoted to their respective gods – which will have to be united under a single banner to ensure that the conquest of the prosperous lands of the West can be crowned with success. This will be one of the objectives of the Chaos faction, led by Daemon Prince U’Zhul, who will have to base the entire campaign on the “favor” of the deities.

The Demonic Glory

Detaching in part from the traditional mechanics that will characterize the other factions, the Chaos will base its strength and power on a very special and extremely precious resource: the Demonic Glory. This is divided between the five deities of the pantheon of Chaos and will be obtained by completing multiple objectives such as assignments, victories on the battlefield, killing of enemy generals and occupation of settlements torn from opponents.

In this case, while with the other factions it is necessary to decide whether to proceed with an occupation, a pillage or the cancellation of the city, with Chaos it is necessary to choose which of the five deities to pay the conquest just achieved. Decision to be taken anything but lightly, because each god (depending on the degree of devotion accumulated) will reward the Prince of Chaos not only with increasingly powerful gifts and artifacts but also with devoted acolytes – belonging to the specific cult – to recruit and join the ranks of the horde.

In short, for the first time in the history of the franchise, the player will have the full freedom to customize the composition of his army without limits with millions (the development team promises even five hundred million) of possible combinations, without forgetting the ability to modify the appearance and powers of the leader.

The variety of options is truly limitless and the choice of the best path to take is up to the player alone, who will therefore be able to find his or her own distinctive style of play. The user will have the option to focus on devotion to a single god, or divide their attention to earn the favor of multiple gods by trying to receive the best possible gifts from each of them. In this sense, every single part of the leader can be customized with multiple pieces of “equipment”, as if he were the character of an RPG.

The Catai road

The second taste of the mammoth single player campaign was offered to us by the other faction at our disposal, the Cathay Empire. In the far east of the Old World stands this boundless kingdom, with its cities of jade and pagodas covered with gold and silk. The glorious and ancient kingdom of the East can count on a massive army made up of trained and disciplined troops, supported by faith in Celestial Harmony.

For our test in the company with this faction we have been entrusted with the Northern province of the Empire, ruled by the fighting Princess Miao Zing, leader of the door garrison guarding the Great Bastion: a sort of Great Wall that separates the flourishing lands of the empire from territories corrupted by the impiety of Chaos. At the start of the Cathay campaign, the mighty defense has actually already been breached by demonic forces. The task of Miao Zing and his followers will be to prevent the spread of the plague by rebuilding the strongholds, while avoiding collapsing due to the enormous pressures of the internal provinces.

To support the desperate mission there will be a magical tool, called Compass Wu Xing, able to channel the Winds of Magic to bring prosperity to Cathay. The compass needle can be pointed in four different directions which will give different benefits: from increasing internal growth and control to decreasing the threat of Chaos.

The Cathay Empire is also a power based on trade, one of the pillars of its prosperity and wealth. This particular game mechanic allows us to use caravans of merchants to be sent throughout the empire along the Ivory Road, in order to raise money with which to subsidize the war efforts and the growth of our settlements. Obviously nothing will be as simple and immediate as we have described it.

To reach their destination safe and sound, the caravans will have to overcome various obstacles: marauders, extreme climatic conditions, hostility of the territories crossed and so on. This means that the precious cargo – and therefore the investment – could be lost and put us in serious economic difficulty. In short, a game of chance that will become all the more dangerous (but also lucrative in case of success) how farther we will send the commercial shipment. Finally, the Jade Empire is based on the delicate harmony between Ying and Yang, opposing forces capable of giving great bonuses but also of generating negative effects in case of imbalance. Every unit, every building and every single player action will help shift the balance to one side or the other. The Harmony of Ying and Yang will also be important on the battlefield: each unit will in fact be affected individually, and can have an impact on the departments alongside. For example, if Ying arquebusiers are deployed in close proximity to Yang troops, the combination will provide important buffs to both departments. Finally, the leaders will be able to enhance this effect with their skills based precisely on Harmony.

A few more news: diplomacy and settlements

The build at our disposal did not allow us to test the other game modes that we will see in the final product, such as Survival Battle (which we told you about in our previous Total War Warhammer 3 test), Domination mode (Arena-style skirmish in which points are earned by conquering objectives and defeating opposing units), the Storm of Magic Battle (large clashes characterized by a massive use of enhanced and unlimited magical resources) and the Minor Settlements Battle (or small “sieges” with one faction in defense and one in attack).

Nevertheless, we were still able to appreciate several improvements dedicated to precise game mechanics, such as the diplomatic element and the possibility of founding settlements within the allied territories.

With regard to diplomatic relations between the factions, we welcomed the widening of the range of options available, as well as greater responsiveness and consistency of the counterparties to our proposals or reactions. As for the second novelty, in Warhammer 3 it will be possible to establish outposts in friendly territories: Safe places to repair the army between maneuvers, gather resources and recruit new troops belonging to the ally faction.