“Hello freaks”: Kim Kardashian’s son disrespects his mother’s fans live

Kim Kardashian made a book on her Instagram account this Tuesday, June 21. This one was very noticed especially since one of his sons was quite insolent.

Kim Kardashian is a well-known public figure all over the world. However, she is also a woman and a mother for whom life with children is not always easy. Indeed, from his union with Kanye West were born North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. This Tuesday, June 21, it is live from his car, in the company of two of his children, that Kim Kardashian made a live on his Instagram account in order to discuss with his subscribers. This one got a lot of commentary as it was disturbed by six-year-old Saint. “Hey freaks, if you’re watching this, I hate you“, first threw the little boy before being caught by his mother. “Hey, stop that. Look what you teach him“, she said, showing him his little brother, present at his side. Determined not to let it go, Saint provoked his mother by taking Psalm in his arms: “He’s a good boy“, he assured, speaking to his mother’s subscribers. After several attempts, Kim Kardashian is finally managed to calm her little boy down which seems to have annoyed her.

Mom’s life isn’t always easy and it’s not Kim Kardashian who will say the opposite. A few days after this live Instagram, it was on the antenna of the program The Tonight Show that we were able to find her. As she answered questions from Jimmy Fallon, the interview was disrupted by the reality TV star’s sons. “I hear children“, first launched the presenter, which immediately made Kim Kardashian react. “Guys, can you stop?”, she asked her sons before explaining to viewers that her children are “really too noisy“. Were they simply disturbed by their recent discovery? A few weeks ago, Saint came across a snap of his mother crying. “It had written something very inappropriate like “Kim’s new sex tape“Apparently these are never-released footage from my old sextape,” explained Kim Kardashian before adding: “The last thing I want as a mum is for my past to resurface twenty years later, especially for a moment with my whole family. If my son had been a little taller and he could read, I would have been ashamed.“. A disturbing discovery.

These are the children of Kim Kardashian who are talking a lot about them today, especially for their inappropriate behavior. A few weeks ago, it was Prince Louis who was the center of attention. While at Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s latest proved turbulent. He has chained grimaces and did not seem to want to stay in place. He had even been taken over by Mike Tindall and had taken refuge in the arms of his grandfather. Attitudes that show that, regardless of the notoriety of their parents, these children have behaviors adapted to their ages.