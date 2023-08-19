hello! Happy Birthday to Ben Affleck, From Inigo Oniwa’s Escape

Where are you going, inigo oniwawhere are you going sad With the return of its Stevia Moon, Tamara Falco, has left us amazing and interesting images of him running. aimlessly? running away? That’s what we’re trying to find out. as we would also like to get into the mind ben affleckAlways sad even after celebrating her 51st birthday Jennifer Lopez. But there are other things, like being the princess of the pageant or the Olsen sister being a mom without anyone knowing she was pregnant. there it goes!

Where is Inigo Oniwa running to?

We’ve already verified that Oniwa was, at least, restless on her honeymoon (or rather, about stevia, given how sweet it is). Upon his return, the businessman takes a break from work, although not physically: he does not stop running. Yeah, it’s gone from dancing at Lula’s every night to now exercise like athlete professional, and that’s what he constantly shares on Instagram. Running, dedicated shopping to her new hobby (mysterious ankles included), great results no matter how hot it is…

and with it this madness run Got us thinking: Does Inigo Oniwa play the game or run away? Are you running to stay healthy or to forget the fact that, a year ago, you had Burning Man tickets in your pocket, while Burning Man has to say matins every morning? He runs, runs and runs like Forrest Gump from La Moraleja, we don’t know if it is along a course, with a destination and purpose or just crazy.

For example, if you feel awkward, out of place or need help, we recommend that you write an SOS notice with your next run and share it in Stories as well.

Ben Affleck’s Unbridled Enthusiasm

And we continue with another recent spirited husband, this time in F.best wishes for his 51st birthday What has his wife done to him? Jennifer Lopez, He has shared a video of both of them singing continuously in the car on Instagram. (what a wonderful World, one of those official songs of happy couples. And yes, this time he is not on the verge of tears, but then again, he is not as enthusiastic as his wife.

always dissatisfied, Affleck cannot exaggerate in the slightest to create a sense of harmony and joy in his existence. His life is beige, brown, never pink, red or any color that signifies happiness.

Is it us or is Ben Affleck’s honesty always refreshing in fake Hollywood?

Kate Middleton’s first concert

Maybe you thought you were going to see the Princess of Wales with her muddy Hunter boots and giving it her all until one morning, when she read that she had gone to a music festival. But Kate Middleton hasn’t delved so deeply into the real world on her first (public) time at an event like this, but her experience has been great. Ahead Royal and infinitely more moderate, In such a situation, some pictures of him standing in a restaurant wearing jeans and black T-shirt and sneakers have been leaked. Moments later, as reported in the media, she left for the Houghton Festival, which is held near her Norfolk residence, accompanied by the Marquis of Cholmondeley.

Middleton, without Prince William and with tight security he enjoys electronic music It came as a surprise to those who thought she liked classical music and commercial pop. Everything discreetly and without any excess, but the gist is that the future Queen of England would have enjoyed (almost) another festival-goer.

Monarchies are not what they used to be, are they?

Was Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding Event Totally Ruined?

He daily Mail He has a juicy exclusive credit that will leave Nicola Peltz and her father, Nelson, in a very bad spot due to officiating his wedding to Brooklyn Beckham. According to this tabloid and those who were initially supposed to be in charge of the link (he was fired by the bride and her father), Peltz was authentic. punks with them and, in fact, have reached court, Furthermore, they will have evidence that will corroborate the ill-treatment and impossible demands received by this family.

Organizers Arianna Grijalba and Nicole Braghin took over from another agency that had started the program, and found – as always according to them – everything was far too advanced, with many errors and an unattainable nicola To help them keep everything running. With Peltz he only lasted 8 days and was eventually abruptly fired. Of course, it is the family that has condemned them as they are demanding the $159,000 signal they were given for their work.

Lawsuits, counterclaims, secrets about an impossible outfit, Beckham ignoring all these problems… Please, how long a documentary?

© Gtresonline Who could have thought that Ashley was pregnant in this photo?

Ashley Olsen’s pregnancy that no one expected

One day you wake up to find out that Ashley Olsen and her husband, Lewis Eisner, have become fathers to a boy, Otto. But… Did anyone know the designer was pregnant? But if it’s only been a few months since you’ve seen him in New York, you can’t tell! Well, it’s not that she wasn’t empowered given that the fullness of her clothes – like Mary-Kate’s – never revealed anything about her shadow.

In any case, we’ve seen Ashley Olsen walking around in front of the paparazzi without anyone knowing what was going on behind that bag, neither the details of her marriage nor any details of her courtship. What do we conclude from all this? That secrecy works when you seek privacy and really, we know nothing about celebrities who don’t want to reveal anything about their lives.

What other surprises does Olsen have in store for us in the future?

