hello! TV will cover the Latin Grammys

hello! TV Latin is preparing to cover the red carpet of the Grammys, which is held outside the United States for the first time.

From Seville (Spain), the channel’s correspondent María José Guzmán will follow this 24th edition and, the next day, on November 17, the channel’s daily celebrity program, Hello time!Will be dedicated to everything that happens at the festival and its heroes.

Favorite artists of this great event include the Colombians Shakira, Karol G and Camilo as well as the Mexican composer Edgar Barrera; Argentinian singer María Becerra and her compatriot Bizarrap; Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and producer, Kenny García; Mexican Christian Nodal; Rao Alejandro, and Alejandro Sanz. He will be joined by Sebastián Yatra, Paz Vega, Danna Paola and Rosalynn Sanchez as hosts of the ceremony.

Continuing with the greats of music, Hello! The TV will highlight the personal stories and artistic careers of Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Lizzo every Saturday of the month. intimate and personal,

Hello time! It will be broadcast on Friday, November 17 at 6 pm in Mexico, at 7 pm in Colombia, at 8 pm in the United States and Venezuela, and at 9 pm in Argentina.

for its part, intimate and personal It is shown every Saturday of the month at 8 pm in Mexico, at 9 pm in Colombia, at 10 pm in the United States and Venezuela, and at 11 pm in Argentina.