‘Hellraiser’ Shows Off Jamie Clayton’s New Pinhead And It’s Terrifying

Director David Bruckner has shown the first image of the remake either reinvention of hellraiserthe classic of 1987 based on the story of clive barker that marked an entire generation of viewers -and readers- with their interdimensional beings called cenobites. A few days ago we told you that the film would be violent and would have a lot of nudity, making the intentions of the team and the production clear. After confirming that Jamie Clayton was going to embody pinheadtoday we have the first image of its transformation into angel of desire and torture.

A new version of Hellraiser that tries to be more than just a remake

“It was so visceral and so shocking,” says the filmmaker, whose credits include night-house, starring Rebecca Hall in 2020, and who admits that when he first saw Hellraiser, it changed him. “She was a movie that really scared the hell out of me. She’s very rooted in things that are troubling, and I was almost afraid of the people who created her,” she admits. But Bruckner wanted to take all those ingredients and do something original.







“This is not a remake”, to use, explains the filmmaker to Entertainment Weekly, where the first images have been distributed. “I knew it was almost impossible to redo the hellraiser original. It’s too unique and I think that would be dangerous territory for filmmakers, because how do you get past that? This is a new story in the universe of hellraiser. And it centers on a character named Riley, played by Odessa A’zion,” he continues. That is, taking elements of the original story and introducing them to a new generation of viewers.

“ It is not a remake. It is impossible to remake the classic of the 80s. We want to tell something new in the same universe

“It is the story of a young woman, struggling with addiction and compulsive behavior, who accidentally comes into contact with the box and unfortunately begins to play with it”Bruckner says. “And chaos ensues,” he notes. Pinhead, the leading cenobite, will be present in the film. In Bruckner’s film, Pinhead is played by the actress from sense8Jamie Clayton, who will offer a unique version but similar to that of the antagonist of the classic film. In addition, a new cenobite has been introduced, the mask, which you can also see in the news. The film’s script is the product of Bruckner’s regular collaborators and the writers of night-house, Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowskiwho have some history with the franchise hellraiser.

hellraiser It was written and directed by author, painter, filmmaker and horror legend Clive Barker, who is one of the producers of the new films and who recently repossessed the rights to his creation. hellraiser It will premiere on October 7 on Hulu in the United States and it may arrive at the same time in Spain through Disney +.