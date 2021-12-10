Hellsinger, trailer and new details from the Game Awards 2021 – Nerd4.life

During The Game Awards 2021, Funcom and The Outsiders unveiled a new trailer and details from Metal: Hellsinger, game characterized by a peculiar mix of shooter and rhythm game mechanics, all focused on metal music.

The game’s soundtrack is composed by the Swedish duo Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg, with different chants to lend their voices for each of the tracks that will accompany the game’s frenetic gameplay, based on gunfights to the rhythm of music.

Matt Heafy, singer of Trivium, presented the new trailer, which you can admire in the player above, confirming his performance in the game, in addition to those of Alissa White Gluz of Arch Enemy and Randy Blythe of Lamb of God.

In Metal: Hellsinger we play a hybrid of human and demon, called Unknown, on a mission to destroy the Red Judge. This triggers a party of killings in a hellish setting, which recalls the classic atmospheres of metal, the genre on which the game itself is practically based.

The more we destroy and kill enemies to the rhythm of the music, the more we increase the devastating effect of the attacks, for this Metal: Hellsinger is considered a mixture of first person shooter and rhythm game, even if the definition can only be very strange.