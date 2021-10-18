helmet for scooters, no smoking in cars

At the table of the Environment and Transport Committees of the Chamber there are many issues to be discussed. This will be done starting from Tuesday 19 October 2021, the day from which the amendments to the text of the Highway Code arrived from various parties. Among the many issues to be analyzed, there are some that have priority, such as i electric scooters (and partly also bicycles and e-bikes) on which there is a unanimous consent , also by virtue of the many news episodes that have involved these vehicles in recent months, with numbers always growing (in September 2021, in Rome alone, + 400% of serious accidents were recorded). But there are not only scooters on the discussion table: among the issues that will be addressed, and on which the parties do not agree, there are also motorway speed limits, no smoking while driving , close up on smartphones, tablets and devices that take your hands away from the wheel , return of the taxi bonus (which can also be used only to go to work during peak hours).

All proposals for scooters

Above all, the scooter theme is taking center stage. In recent months there have been many bills presented, as well as a whole series of regional ordinances that have tried to independently fill the large and evident limits of the laws currently in force. What are the requests of the parties that the government will have to evaluate? Clearer and more precise rules are certainly needed, especially for sharing media, such as shedding light on parking lots or introduce the obligation to have a license plate, insurance and protection also for adults, with helmet and reflective jackets. Also there speed is a complex topic: based on requests, it could go down to 20 km / h (now the maximum is 25). More severe penalties for those traveling in two (widespread practice among tourists and young people especially in large cities). The League also proposes confiscation in the event that the vehicles are modified to increase their performance.

Higher fines for motorists

As for the four wheels, among the proposals of the 5 Star Movement there is the ban on smoking, to which is added the tightening of fines for those who use not only radiotelephone equipment, but specifically also “smartphones, laptops, notebooks, tablets and similar devices that even temporarily lead to the removal of the hands from the steering wheel“. The idea is to switch to one fine between 422 and 1,697 euros (now it goes from 167 to 661 euros), with more the suspension of the driving license from seven days to two months. In the event of a repeat offense in the course of two years, a maximum fine of € 644 to € 2,588 is proposed and the suspension of the driving license from one to three months.

