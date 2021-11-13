Helmsman Xi and his Commandments for the China of the future

via Associated Press Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on screen near the slogan “The people’s yearning for a better life is the goal we strive for” at the Museum of the Communist Party of China here in Beijing, China, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Xi emerges from a party conclave this week not only more firmly ensconced in power than ever, but also with a stronger ideological and theoretical grasp on the ruling Communist Party’s past, present and future. (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan)

But this “plastic” and almost “elegiac” representation of Xi’s successes goes beyond his political leadership and extends to the ideological front, presenting him – as he was presented in official press releases – as the architect of a series of “theories and original strategies ”that will inspire the party to continue its government and its mission to build a socialist China. Promoted “Helmsman” – on a par with the immortal par excellence of the Chinese Communist Party, Mao, in fact – after the triumph and consecration by the Plenum, Xi Jinping will now have to push China more and more on the path of its three “commandments ”: Fight against corruption, rejuvenation, one China. And as for the last point, in an unusual move, Hong Kong was mentioned in the official statement of the Plenum, which states that the party has managed to “promote the great shift from chaos to government” in the former British colony, by imposing a series of measures that have ensured that Hong Kong and Macao are ruled by “patriots”. Even more so with regard to the unresolved problem in Taiwan, which states that “the party has firmly opposed Taiwan’s separatism and foreign intervention and has firmly taken over the management of relations across the Strait”.

“Thanks to Xi’s central position, the Party has the decision-maker and the people its foothold,” said Jiang Jinquan, director of the Investigative Bureau of the CCP Central Committee, in a media meeting this morning in Beijing. , after the “Historic Resolution” approved just yesterday by the Plenum, which further strengthened the Chinese leader. Jiang also explained that “Xi’s thinking on socialism with Chinese characteristics for the new era” will guide the Party “in the right direction” despite “the complexity of the situation” and given the “unprecedented changes taking place in the world”.

“The ship of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has its helmsman.” A prominent Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official said this today in a press conference, referring to Xi Jinping, the country’s secretary general and president, using a title traditionally reserved for Mao Zedong. Words have weight, and in China more than anywhere else, we have often written it, for this reason we attribute it to the already very powerful and now almost “eternal” mandate and perhaps a lifetime presidency) Chinese leader is no small feat. The title “helmsman” (or “Great Helmsman”) and references to “steer the helm” had so far only been used to refer to Mao during his tenure, particularly since 1966, when the Cultural Revolution began. In recent times, the bombastic “qualification” had never been attributed to any other leader, not even during the mandates of Jiang Zemin (1993-2003) and Hu Jintao (2003-2013), who, moreover, promoted a style of leadership more collective, unlike the exaltation of the personality that is now being consolidated around the figure of Xi.

The open challenges that Xi will have to face, once the intoxication of Communist celebratory rhetoric has passed, remain many, starting with the demographic one. Decades of one-child policy have made the country’s demographic picture extremely unbalanced, seriously undermining the resources for maintaining welfare and production levels. And so far, the openings of the government, wanted by Xi, have served no purpose, until the recent granting of the freedom to have up to three children: The Chinese have unanimously answered: thank you, but having many children costs too much, we cannot afford it. . To worsen the situation of economic uncertainty about the future for millions and millions of Chinese families – even those belonging to the “privileged” urban middle class (compared to the income bases that still persist in the endless Chinese countryside), is the fact that beyond 200 million people are currently employed in the gig economy sector, which in China as elsewhere is not exactly synonymous with stability and safe working conditions.

Xi then faces another huge problem, debt. The exposure of the Chinese private sector, between October and December, was 160 percent higher than in the same quarter of 2012, and is now equal to 2.2 times the GDP of the Dragon, according to estimates by Nikkei Asia. The problem – known in China for years, if not decades, but always deliberately underestimated or perhaps “hidden under the carpet” by the government – exploded in all its drama with the recent crack of the real estate giant Evergrande which, alone, with its € 266 billion in debt, it is currently the most indebted company in the sector in the world. Xi has decided for some time to tackle the issue with an iron fist, acting on several fronts: by imposing a harsh set of regulatory disciplines; by enacting new, draconian, rules on data management and respect for competition and finally with a strong squeeze on the private economy and on the super-assets themselves, which had swelled to excess in the benevolent shadow of the Party. The pressure exerted on a character like Jack Ma of Alibaba, with a strong international media impact, shows that Xi intends to impose inflexible and without looking anyone in the face – if necessary – new rules, in search of new balances. Faced with a picture that is not exactly all positive.

The mega project for the New Silk Road – the Belt and Road Initiative – was not all roses for the “helmsman”. If in fact it has undeniably contributed to increasing the geopolitical centrality of Beijing in Central Asia (see the recent case of Afghanistan) and also in Europe itself, there has been no lack of problems and criticisms. Last but not least, the alarm that the New Chinese Silk Road represents a comfortable and attractive gateway for Chinese organized crime in Europe (including Italy), which when it smells large amounts of money does not hesitate to move to search to infiltrate, in the same way in which our homegrown Mafias act.

In short, a painting that greatly disturbs the elegiac picture built around Super-Xi these days. And that Xi’s China feels somehow under attack from multiple fronts – from the US, and not only – is demonstrated by the almost frenzied activism on the military front. In these nine years of Xi’s “reign”, China has enormously increased its defense budget, becoming a leading war power. With particular attention to the sea – the launch of the two new aircraft carriers and the third under construction – and to missiles whose arsenal has grown by 70 percent compared to 2020. After all, helmsman Xi is well aware that the stage of the clash – potentially also military – with the hated Americans and their allies in Asia, there will increasingly be that vast area of ​​the South China Sea, where Beijing has long since extended its vast territorial claims and where the rebellious island of Taiwan acts as a catalyst for all tensions.

Incredible challenges, very high stakes bets and results that are not at all obvious, even for a “superhero” of “socialism with Chinese characteristics” like Xi Jinping, with all due respect to the recent celebratory orgy imposed by the Party’s efficient propaganda machine. And there are not a few who think that all this very strong acceleration towards a cult of personality that no longer existed in China since the time of Mao, this exalted personalization of political power, through the exaltation of Man only in command of the Nation, should be seen, actually, as a sign of weakness. A sign that Xi’s China, so far launched at great speed in the race for global leadership, is not in the end so sure of being able to keep its foot firmly on the accelerator forever.