Helmut Marko does not believe in Ferrari – F1 Team – Formula 1

The team Red Bull has just returned from one of the most brilliant seasons in its history, which will surely be remembered in the years to come for the feat of having interrupted the hegemony in the hybrid era of Mercedes, with the conquest of the drivers’ title by Max Verstappen. But a question mark hangs over the head of the Anglo-Austrian team, or rather whether the team – so caught up in the 2021 world championship fight – has managed not to sacrifice the development plan in view of the 2022 aerodynamic revolution. ample reassurances have been received on the expectations of competitiveness in the season starting in March in Bahrain, also confirmed by Helmut Marko during an interview released by the Austrians of Autorevue: “The quality standards, the simulators, the computers, the resources that Red Bull and Mercedes have, are simply unmatched. I don’t think a scenario like the one that happened with the Brawn GP will be possible “.

Among the title contenders, Marko doesn’t seem to see the Ferrari: “Maybe they will fight for some victory. The progress they have made in terms of power units are quite clear to everyone. But I know our progress and they are really promising “. According to the former Formula 1 driver, the difference marked by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will still be large: “I hope the rest of the group is closer. But in principle these two can double all the others when they go to the maximum “. The Red Bull councilor then spoke about the relationship with Honda, which will keep the intellectual property on the power unit and which will bring the engines directly from Japan, on which the team will only have to do “calibrations” And “tuning“.