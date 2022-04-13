Helmut Marko says Checo Pérez is as fast as Verstappen

Midtime Editorial

Although he recently achieved his first podium in the Australian Grand Prix finishing second behind charles leclerc, Sergio Perez has shaped a hopeful start to the season that was recognized by Helmut Markoadvisor to Red Bull, who was even encouraged to mention that the Mexican proved to be at the height of Max Verstappen.

Over the weekend, the man from Guadalajara managed to recover from an overtaking by Lewis Hamilton at the start of the race and from another inopportune safety car that made him lose positions to finish in second position, a fact that was highlighted by Marko, this time very satisfied with his race pace.

“Checo had a great race and was as fast as Max all day Sunday. He has lost a position at the start, but it has been a sensational start from Hamilton.”

However, it was not the only aspect highlighted by the powerful adviser, but also the advances that the Mexican has had in the classificationwhich was confirmed by the pole he achieved in Saudi Arabia.

“We don’t expect anything else from him. He has already improved a lot in qualifying this year and has also made progress in the races.. We should have finished second and third (in Australia), but we are happy for Checo because he finished second“, he analyzed.

The Mexican occupies currently fourth in the Drivers’ World Championship thanks to his 30 pointsbut could well be higher if the car hadn’t stalled en route to third place in Bahrain or if an ill-timed safety car hadn’t relegated it in Arabia.