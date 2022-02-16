help comes from tamarind

A precious help for those who have problems with cholesterol, with pressure and with the intestine lies in tamarind. Here are its properties.

To stay healthy, two main rules must be observed: a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet. This means that we must not fall into a sedentary lifestyle, especially after a certain age, otherwise the metabolism slows down and the weight increases. In the same way, we must try to eat well and take all the nutrients in the right percentages.

After age 50, but even earlier if there are any diseases, there is a high risk of having high bad cholesterol in the blood. Just as there is the likelihood of suffering from hypertension. Not to mention blood sugar and gut-related difficulties. For this reason, you must go to the doctor and follow his instructions. Also, try to get as many benefits as possible from fruits and vegetables.

There are so many foods that can help in a completely natural way. One of these, even if it is not often mentioned, even if it is little known, is the tamarind. We see below the properties and everything it can do for the body.

Cholesterol, pressure and intestines: the benefits of tamarind

The tamarind is a tropical fruit tree, it belongs to the Fabaceae family. It originated in Africa, but is now widespread in other parts of the world. Its fruit is also called by the same name. This is formed from a woody shell and contains seeds.

The first benefit we can talk about is that it affects the intestine. Being a concentrate of fibers, these make it an excellent laxative and can regulate bowel habits. Then, having a lot of potassium, it is able to act on the blood vessels by relaxing the walls and this greatly promotes the pressure, keeping it normal.

In addition, its substances and fibers can also keep bad cholesterol at bay. However, care must be taken as it can react and conflict with some medications, such as aspirin. In short, a concentrate of health which, however, must be taken responsibly, by consulting a specialist or in any case trying not to overdo it.