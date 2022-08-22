help create the medicine that can save Ruri through this test

It’s been a long time since I’ve encouraged em to create some ‘interactive game’ with which to entertain the readers. During the last few days I’ve been thinking about the idea of ​​returning to this field with some interesting test, and then it occurred to me to do it on dr stoneanime that recently received the great episode ryuusui.

The work of Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi has always stood out for bring science to a young audience through various experiments and investigations that are done ‘in shonen style’. For this little game I also tried to make use of it. Can you answer everything correctly and create the medicine that could save Ruri’s life in Dr. Stone? Let’s see!

Save Ruri by creating an antibiotic a la Dr. Stone!

Before starting:

Even if you fail, you can face the challenge again as many times as you want (starting from the beginning, yes).✅

as many times as you want (starting from the beginning, yes).✅ Oh, and to redo the test you have to refresh the page .😅

.😅 Share this Dr. Stone quiz and comment on your choice!

Indicate if you would like me to do more tests of this type, but with other animes.

Well, have you been able to save poor Ruri? I’m sure you will, or else Chrome will take revenge on you in the cruelest way possible (heh). In any case I don’t know for sure if this test is too complicated or if, on the contrary, it is accessible to everyone. I would love to know your opinionand if you were left wanting more, then I leave you with a list that has more interactive games.

