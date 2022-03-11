“Help me, don’t be like that”: Ilse from “Flans” falls into the void after throwing herself into the public because nobody caught her

The 56-year-old singer was very excited dancing and singing when she collapsed; the incident occurred at a concert offered in Mexico.

The return to the stage has been a real injection of adrenaline for the singer Ilse, a member of the Flans trio, who became famous in the 1980s; and that after years of absence they decided to return to the stage.

Ironically, the emotion with which Ilse lives in each of the presentations made her a bad one. At least that’s how it was during the concert offered in Mexico.

The 56-year-old singer has gone viral after she herself shared a clip in which she suffered a tremendous fall. The images of her show the moment when she staggers and she falls into the void after launching into the public as no one caught her.

Fortunately, the incident did not escalate. In fact, it was taken with great humor by Ilse who posted the video on her Instagram account and wrote: “Help me, don’t be like that.

His hilarious attitude infected all his audience who immediately assured him that when he performs in concert in their cities, that will not happen to him because they would come to his rescue.

Currently the Flans group is offering a concert tour through different cities in Mexico. The staging is shared with the Pandora trio.

