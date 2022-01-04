“Help, my Green pass expires”

ANCONA – Queues, chaos and tension al Paolinelli, stormed by a platoon of unreserved, mostly people who try to anticipate the second dose or the booster why the Green pass is about to expire. From 1 February, in fact, the validity of the green certificate issued at the end of the primary vaccination cycle or the booster will be reduced from 9 to 6 months, while from 10 January the booster can be administered with a minimum interval reduced to 4 months from the second dose. .

And again from 10 January the obligation of the Super Green pass (issued to those who have received at least one dose of vaccine or are cured of Covid) will be extended to means of transport and all activities, with the exception of work and lessons at the university. .

The rush to injection

The dreaded vaccine rush, scheduled for returning from the Christmas holidays, promptly materialized. Tension skyrockets at the Paolinelli hub, where people travel at a rate of 1200 injections per day (631 only yesterday morning) which, however, are not enough to satisfy everyone because the hundreds of booked people mix dozens of people who, worried about the expiration of the Green pass, show up without an appointment or try to anticipate it, as in an assault on the ovens of Manzoni’s memory. To cope with the situation, two lines have been set up, one of which is dedicated to non-booked people: there are those who have remained in the queue for over 4 hours in the hope of being received. Some made it, after an exhausting wait, others threw in the towel. “I’ve been here since 10 am, I don’t leave until they let me in,” protested yesterday at 2 pm a lady who cannot wait for the injection scheduled for mid-February. “I have to anticipate it at all costs, I have no alternatives: my Green pass is about to expire and I risk not being able to go to work anymore”. Volunteers from the hub at La Baraccola make a huge effort to manage the situation, but keeping the hot tempers at bay is not easy.

The crowd

At 2 pm, when the center was reopened after an hour’s break and people lined up took up almost the entire parking lot, there was a scuffle between those who had an appointment – and have always had priority – and those who, even without reservation, he wanted to enter at all costs, trying to jump the queue and sneak in by force: shoves, insults, accusations flew. In the end, common sense prevailed: based on the number of excess doses, the doctors allowed access to some of the unreserved, with priority for minors and first doses, it being understood that teachers, health workers and agents of the police forces order do not need to arrange an appointment in advance. It is a generalized chaos, even in the province: in Jesi, in the vaccine point of the former San Francesco district, yesterday morning there were a hundred people without reservations in line. After an unnerving wait, some were received, while many others were invited to return at a later time, but without the guarantee of being able to receive the vaccine.





