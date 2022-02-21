Help4vets is updated with new feline medicine videos

Boehringer Ingelheim offers veterinarians and veterinarians of companion animals new materials of great use for the clinic. The update includes the videos of the Mastercat for professionals with a clear feline mentality of Marisa Palmeroaccredited in Feline Medicine by AVEPA; Thomas Unger, MD, PhD at CARIM (School for Cardiovascular Diseases Maastricht University); and Diego Esteban, accredited in Feline Medicine by AVEPA. In addition, the doctor Fernando Farinas stars in six didactic pills against anger and Xavier Roura Answer the most frequently asked questions that veterinarians ask themselves about canine leishmaniasis.

Thanks to the Mastercat, you can learn the ideal experience for a feline patient and its owner in a cat-friendly clinic, the importance of the inhibition of the renin-angiotensin system in human hypertension and the clinical case of Smigol, a patient with simultaneous chronic kidney disease and hyperthyroidism.

For his part, Dr. Fariñas exposes in a pleasant and didactic way different achievements and challenges in the fight against rabies: 2030 goal, future vaccines, vaccination in Spain, immunity against infection, rabies virus and epidemiology.

Leishmaniasis control is essential for several reasons. It is an emerging disease, already present in all areas of Spain, it is still a serious disease for many dogs and it is a zoonotic disease that affects people in Spain. Frontline® Tri-Act and Glucantime®, with which Boehringer Ingelheim offers veterinarians comprehensive control of canine leishmaniasis.

Finally, if the professional is interested in knowing everything about feline lungworms and their treatment, they can access Help4vets and obtain the scientific documentation that addresses the risk of cats acquiring parasites, often co-infections. The information focuses on feline lungworms, which pose a prevalent threat, and describes the main efficacy data for Broadline® in the treatment of these parasites.