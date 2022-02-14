Helsinki 2: Biden’s plan B to avoid war in Ukraine and secure Russia and Europe

There is Joe Biden’s Plan B to avoid war between Russia and Ukraine. Which provides for an agreement that starts with the retreat of NATO to the East. And ends with greater gas guarantees for Europe. Federico Rampini on the Corriere della Sera today he explains that Russia’s demands are very tough: to close NATO’s doors to Ukraine and goodbye to troops and weapons in the countries that joined the Atlantic alliance after May 1997. But war is not an easy road for Vladimir Putin. This is why Michael McFaul, who was ambassador to Moscow, proposes a Helsinki 2. That is, a multilateral agreement that offers guarantees to all the conflicting fronts.

This is the same idea of ​​Dmitri Trenin, an analyst in the Moscow office of the Carnegie Endowment for Peace. According to him, Putin’s goal is to change the balance of Eastern Europe rather than invade Ukraine. The country, along with Georgia and Moldova, must stay out of NATO to remove US intermediate missiles. If he gets these results, Putin could stand in the 2024 elections as a winner. One solution could be the creation of a European security council that becomes the guarantor of a buffer of non-aligned states. But Plan B is not necessarily destined to prevail: because according to the hawks of Washington any failure today would lead to worse future appetites. But there are no alternatives. The sanctions would lead to energy blackmail. And they would push Russia into China’s arms.

